English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Missing Out On These Photos Of The Heartthrob Would Be A Crime!

Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Missing Out On These Photos Of The Heartthrob Would Be A Crime!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    He's a hit with the Gen-X and his attractive looks and winsome smile makes every girls heart go flutter! We are talking about Kartik Aaryan who celebrates his 28th birthday today! The actor is currently in a very happy space. His last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety worked wonders at the box-office and turned out to be a blockbuster. From walking the ramp with his favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan to ruling over every female's hearts (reminds of Sara Ali Khan's recent dating confession on Koffee With Karan), the young lad is the latest sensation in town.

    Since it's his birthday today, we thought of bringing you some droolworthy pictures of this handsome actor whose hotness will leave you panting for breath-

    We Have Got To Thank Facebook For This!

    After completing his schooling in Gwalior, Kartik was pursuing engineering at DY Patil college. But his heart lied somewhere else. The young lad came across a casting audition on Facebook and ended up bagging Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

    His Famous Five-Minute Monologue In PKP

    His five-minute monologue in his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a huge hit. But do you folks know that he wanted Luv Ranjan to initially delete this scene?

    Speaking about it, Kartik revealed in an interview, "When I read this monologue, I told director Luv Ranjan to delete the scene. I believed the scene could ruin my career and that people would make fun of me. Surprisingly, it went viral on social networking platforms."

    Kartik Is A Vegetarian

    Yes, you heard this right! The actor confesses that he turned vegetarian not because his parents wanted him to. But by choice. After watching a video of how cruelly animals were treated, Kartik gave up eating meat.

    That's Got Us Thinking!

    If he wasn't an actor, Kartik would have been a scientist at NASA. He was pursuing BTech in Biotechnology.

    We Love Foodies, Don't We?

    The actor is a big time foodie. Don't believe us after seeing this oh-so-hot picture of him? Well, Kartik has a sweet tooth and love the gulab jamun and gajar ka halwa prepared by his mother.

    Read more about: kartik aaryan
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue