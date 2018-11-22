 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Missing Out On These Photos Of The Heartthrob Would Be A Crime!

We Have Got To Thank Facebook For This!

After completing his schooling in Gwalior, Kartik was pursuing engineering at DY Patil college. But his heart lied somewhere else. The young lad came across a casting audition on Facebook and ended up bagging Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

His Famous Five-Minute Monologue In PKP

His five-minute monologue in his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a huge hit. But do you folks know that he wanted Luv Ranjan to initially delete this scene?

Speaking about it, Kartik revealed in an interview, "When I read this monologue, I told director Luv Ranjan to delete the scene. I believed the scene could ruin my career and that people would make fun of me. Surprisingly, it went viral on social networking platforms."

Kartik Is A Vegetarian

Yes, you heard this right! The actor confesses that he turned vegetarian not because his parents wanted him to. But by choice. After watching a video of how cruelly animals were treated, Kartik gave up eating meat.

That's Got Us Thinking!

If he wasn't an actor, Kartik would have been a scientist at NASA. He was pursuing BTech in Biotechnology.

We Love Foodies, Don't We?

The actor is a big time foodie. Don't believe us after seeing this oh-so-hot picture of him? Well, Kartik has a sweet tooth and love the gulab jamun and gajar ka halwa prepared by his mother.