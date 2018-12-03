 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: One Of The Most Versatile Actresses In Indian Cinema

Konkona As A Kid

" Since my childhood, I have been at shootings, dubbing, edits, and acted as a child. I have travelled to film festivals and helped out on set when needed.

As a child, I especially loved the production and pre-production meetings that took place at home or in the office. People would be sitting in a circle with the script. I would sit in on the meetings and make my own budgets for my own imaginary film.

Also, sometimes I would play director-director with my mother. We would call "start camera-action-sound". I always felt they were having so much fun," Konkona recalled in an interview.

A New Beginning

"I did a few films and plays as a child. When I was in college, I got an offer and I decided to give it a try. And I did well. I still didn't take it that seriously until ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer' won a National Award. After that, I was excited and started like it and here I am today...acting."

The Influence Of Her Mother

"I remember her film Paroma (1984) had created a stir; they attacked [my mother] outside the cinema hall, saying, ‘How can you show a woman like this?'

Mum has always lived life on her terms; she hadn't really cared about what people think, which is very empowering. I grew up surrounded by very strong women. It was a way of being... she lived the independent woman's life. She has always been more of a friend to me. I could talk to her about whatever I wanted, even tell her things I couldn't talk to my friends about.

She never thrust her opinion on me, but always encouraged me to have one. All of these are influences that made me the person I am."