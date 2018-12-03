 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: One Of The Most Versatile Actresses In Indian Cinema

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Telangana Polls: TRS Releases Poll Manifesto
-
- Royal Enfield 350 Electra With Rear Disc
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — India Hold Belgium To a Draw
- Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinder Rate Decrease By Rs. 133 Per Cylinder
- Three New BSNL ‘Data ka Sixer’ Wired Broadband Plans Launched
- First Pics From PC- Nick's Sangeet Are All Things Fun!
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural
- 11 Years Old Chinese Girl is 6 Feet 7 Inches Tall
Think of some of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema and Konkona Sen Sharma's name definitely crops up in your mind. Daughter of actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer-journalist Mukul Sharma, Konkona has been a part of some path-breaking cinema. The actress made her debut as a kid with Indira (1983). But, it was her role in Mr And Mrs Iyer (2002) which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. Since then, Konkona has been a part of many memorable films like Page 3, Omkara, 15 Park Avenue, Life In A Metro.., Fashion, Wake Up Sid amongst others.
As Konkona celebrates her 39th birthday today, we bring you some intriguing aspects of her life-
Konkona As A Kid
" Since my childhood, I have been at shootings, dubbing, edits, and acted as a child. I have travelled to film festivals and helped out on set when needed.
As a child, I especially loved the production and pre-production meetings that took place at home or in the office. People would be sitting in a circle with the script. I would sit in on the meetings and make my own budgets for my own imaginary film.
Also, sometimes I would play director-director with my mother. We would call "start camera-action-sound". I always felt they were having so much fun," Konkona recalled in an interview.
A New Beginning
"I did a few films and plays as a child. When I was in college, I got an offer and I decided to give it a try. And I did well. I still didn't take it that seriously until ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer' won a National Award. After that, I was excited and started like it and here I am today...acting."
The Influence Of Her Mother
"I remember her film Paroma (1984) had created a stir; they attacked [my mother] outside the cinema hall, saying, ‘How can you show a woman like this?'
Mum has always lived life on her terms; she hadn't really cared about what people think, which is very empowering. I grew up surrounded by very strong women. It was a way of being... she lived the independent woman's life. She has always been more of a friend to me. I could talk to her about whatever I wanted, even tell her things I couldn't talk to my friends about.
She never thrust her opinion on me, but always encouraged me to have one. All of these are influences that made me the person I am."