Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: One Of The Most Versatile Actresses In Indian Cinema

By
    Think of some of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema and Konkona Sen Sharma's name definitely crops up in your mind. Daughter of actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer-journalist Mukul Sharma, Konkona has been a part of some path-breaking cinema. The actress made her debut as a kid with Indira (1983). But, it was her role in Mr And Mrs Iyer (2002) which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress. Since then, Konkona has been a part of many memorable films like Page 3, Omkara, 15 Park Avenue, Life In A Metro.., Fashion, Wake Up Sid amongst others.

    As Konkona celebrates her 39th birthday today, we bring you some intriguing aspects of her life-

    Konkona As A Kid

    " Since my childhood, I have been at shootings, dubbing, edits, and acted as a child. I have travelled to film festivals and helped out on set when needed.

    As a child, I especially loved the production and pre-production meetings that took place at home or in the office. People would be sitting in a circle with the script. I would sit in on the meetings and make my own budgets for my own imaginary film.

    Also, sometimes I would play director-director with my mother. We would call "start camera-action-sound". I always felt they were having so much fun," Konkona recalled in an interview.

    A New Beginning

    "I did a few films and plays as a child. When I was in college, I got an offer and I decided to give it a try. And I did well. I still didn't take it that seriously until ‘Mr and Mrs Iyer' won a National Award. After that, I was excited and started like it and here I am today...acting."

    The Influence Of Her Mother

    "I remember her film Paroma (1984) had created a stir; they attacked [my mother] outside the cinema hall, saying, ‘How can you show a woman like this?'

    Mum has always lived life on her terms; she hadn't really cared about what people think, which is very empowering. I grew up surrounded by very strong women. It was a way of being... she lived the independent woman's life. She has always been more of a friend to me. I could talk to her about whatever I wanted, even tell her things I couldn't talk to my friends about.

    She never thrust her opinion on me, but always encouraged me to have one. All of these are influences that made me the person I am."

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
