 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Here's 10 Best Movies Of The Amazing Actor

A Wednesday (2008)

Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday changed the way we look at thriller movies forever. Every scene in the movie made the audiences sit on the edge of their seats and Naseeruddin gave out a stellar performance in this one.

Sparsh (1980)

Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi starrer Sparsh touched the subject of visually impaired people and is one among among his most memorable movies. The struggle which Naseeruddin and Shabana go through to be one in love, moved the audiences emotionally. Only an actor like Naseeruddin could pull off such a difficult role with this much ease.

Ijaazat (1987)

The Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha starrer Ijaazat was a powerful movie back in the day that dealt with feminism, equality and touched the subject of patriarchy, which was rare during the 80s. Filmfare wrote about the movie, "Can anyone not be moved by it?"

Aakrosh (1980)

Aakrosh was a sarcastic yet bold movie which took on the corruption in both the political and judicial system in our country and showcased how the underprivileged are victimised by the rich and powerful. Apart from Naseeruddin Shah, the movie also starrer Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Smita Patil.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980)

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai is well renowned with Naseeruddin Shah and people even to this day poke fun at him whenever he gets angry and relate it to his role in Albert Pinto. He successfully captured the angst of the working class in the movie who assume that 'if you work hard, you will become rich'. The movie was loved by one and all and had a very good message in the end.

Katha (1983)

Katha was an instant hit among the masses as it touched on the subject of a working man in Mumbai living in chawls. Naseeruddin played the role of the hard-working commoner and acted exactly like one. The movie had a deep meaning in terms of the hare and tortoise race, which left the audiences wonder, that even though the tortoise won in the end, was it worth the wait?

Droh Kaal (1994)

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of an anti-terrorism task force officer who is working on Operation Dhanush, which was set to eliminate terror related activities around the country. The storyline is gripping and Naseeruddin made the audiences bite their nails with his acting. Droh Kaal is remembered as one among his best movies too.

Ishqiya & Dedh Ishqiya (2010 & 2014)

Ishqiya & Dedh Ishqiya were Naseeruddin Shah's recent movies which also starred Arshad Warsi. The film boasted of top class acting by Naseeruddin and even the younger generation got a taste of his acting skills. If there was no Naseeruddin Shah in these movies, we would have seen it in a very different light altogether.

Nishant (1975)

Nishant had top class actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Anant Nag, Shabana Azmi, Amrish Puri and Smita Patil. Despite the movie was filled with such amazing actor, the one that stood out from them all was none other than Naseeruddin Shah.

Paar (1984)

Naseeruddin Shah's performance in Paar will always be remembered, as it was way beyond belief. The film revolved around the exploitation of farm workers in rural Bihar and how they break free from the chains of their landlord.