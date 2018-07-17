 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra! Here Are 7 Most Defining Moments That Changed Her Life Forever

Winning Miss World Title In 2000

Priyanka Chopra made India proud as she clinched the Miss World title in 2000. Her journey to stardom had just begun and she became a household name all across the country in an instant.

Bollywood Debut In 2003

As soon as Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, movie offers flooded and she made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. The movie also starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Filmfare Best Debut Actress For Andaaz (2003)

The year 2003 was a life turning moment for Priyanka Chopra as she starred in two movies - The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar. She bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Actress for Andaaz and there was no turning back.

Became The Best Of The Best Through Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion was a turning point in Priyanka Chopra's career and the movie ended up being a super hit at the box office. Her acting was commendable and is considered one among her best movies ever.

Was Part Of A Successful Franchise - Krrish

Priyanka Chopra ended up being loved and adored even by kids, all thanks to the Krrish franchise. She was paired alongside Hrithik Roshan both in Krrish and Krrish 3.

Bagged American Television Series Quantico

After finding much success in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra got the opportunity of a lifetime to star in the American television series Quantico. She played the main lead and ended up being a household name in the United States as well.

Hosted The Oscar Awards In 2016

The most memorable moment in Priyanka Chopra's life was when she hosted the prestigious Oscar Awards in 2016. The whole world sat and watched when she made heads turn with her beauty and charisma.

Hollywood Debut – Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra's dream came true as she made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch in 2017, which also starred Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Now she is shooting for two Hollywood movies already titled A Kid Named Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.