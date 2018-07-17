 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra! Here Are 7 Most Defining Moments That Changed Her Life Forever

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 36th birthday today on July 18, 2018, and the actress is all set to throw a bash in New York to her colleagues and friends in Hollywood. Also, this would be the first time Nick Jonas would be spending time with Priyanka Chopra on her birthday and we're sure that the couple will party hard and make it a day to remember. Also, PeeCee has come a long way in her career and achieved so many things that other stars could not even come close. From winning the Miss World title to bagging the American TV series Quantico and debuting in Hollywood, she's been there and done that.
Below are the 7 most defining moments of Priyanka Chopra!
Winning Miss World Title In 2000
Priyanka Chopra made India proud as she clinched the Miss World title in 2000. Her journey to stardom had just begun and she became a household name all across the country in an instant.
Bollywood Debut In 2003
As soon as Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, movie offers flooded and she made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. The movie also starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.
Filmfare Best Debut Actress For Andaaz (2003)
The year 2003 was a life turning moment for Priyanka Chopra as she starred in two movies - The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar. She bagged the Filmfare Best Debut Actress for Andaaz and there was no turning back.
Became The Best Of The Best Through Fashion
Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion was a turning point in Priyanka Chopra's career and the movie ended up being a super hit at the box office. Her acting was commendable and is considered one among her best movies ever.
Was Part Of A Successful Franchise - Krrish
Priyanka Chopra ended up being loved and adored even by kids, all thanks to the Krrish franchise. She was paired alongside Hrithik Roshan both in Krrish and Krrish 3.
Bagged American Television Series Quantico
After finding much success in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra got the opportunity of a lifetime to star in the American television series Quantico. She played the main lead and ended up being a household name in the United States as well.
Hosted The Oscar Awards In 2016
The most memorable moment in Priyanka Chopra's life was when she hosted the prestigious Oscar Awards in 2016. The whole world sat and watched when she made heads turn with her beauty and charisma.
Hollywood Debut – Baywatch
Priyanka Chopra's dream came true as she made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch in 2017, which also starred Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Now she is shooting for two Hollywood movies already titled A Kid Named Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.