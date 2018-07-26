 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rahul Bose: 5 Reasons Why We Love This Man!

The best part about the film industry today is that both, big ticket vehicles and small-budgets can co-exist! Long before Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took Bollywood by storm, there was already an actor who managed to impress us with his repertoire of critically acclaimed films. We are talking about none other than Rahul Bose.

Born on 27th July 1967, Rahul, a 'self-professed half Bengali, one-fourth Punjabi, and one-fourth Maharashtrian' had his first brush with acting at the age of six when he played the lead in a school play, Tom, the Piper's Son. He then worked in advertising. But he soon left the job to become a full-time actor after the release of his first film, English, August. Rahul's first mainstream Bollywood film was 'Thakshak'. Remember Tabu's iconic 'Rang De' song? Yes, that film! Since then, there's no looking back.

On his 51st birthday today, we give you five reasons why we absolutely love this man-

He Is A Fabulous Actor Despite the fact that Rahul Bose never received his due in mainstream Bollywood, the actor never failed to create a long-lasting impact whenever he appeared on screen. With films like 'Mr & Mrs Iyer', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Pyaar Ke Side-Effects', 'Chameli', 'Kaalpurush' amongst others, the actor enthralled us with his impressive acting chops. The ‘Time' magazine called him ‘the superstar of Indian arthouse cinema' while ‘Maxim' (Italy), ‘the Sean Penn of Oriental cinema'. Not Just Acting, Rahul Is A Pro In Sports As Well The actor was a part of the first Indian national rugby team to play the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship. A Jack Of All Trades Apart from acting in films, Rahul has penned, directed and produced films like 'Everybody Says I'M Fine' and 'Poorna: Courage Has No Limit'. He Is Actively Involved In Humanitarian Causes Through his anti-discrimination NGO named 'The Foundation', h combats illiteracy, raises awareness of child sexual abuse, sponsors a bunch of underprivileged and does many such social deeds. Rahul is associated with several charitable organizations such as Teach For India, Citizens For Justice And Peace, Teach For India, Akshara Centre and the Spastics Society of India. His Sense Of Humor Those who closely follow him on Twitter know that this man never fails to leave us in splits with his witty tweets. Speaking about his relationship status, Rahul had once said in a TOI interview, "I've given all this intellectual jargon, but actually, I'm so ugly, there are no chicks. These last 10 years, the warning bells have sounded out, I now believe it. So, I shall basically have to become very rich, I guess, then someone will marry me. I'll have to change my career then."

Well, here's wishing the man a very happy birthday and looking forward to more such impressive acts from his end!