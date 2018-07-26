English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Rahul Bose: 5 Reasons Why We Love This Man!

Happy Birthday Rahul Bose: 5 Reasons Why We Love This Man!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The best part about the film industry today is that both, big ticket vehicles and small-budgets can co-exist! Long before Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took Bollywood by storm, there was already an actor who managed to impress us with his repertoire of critically acclaimed films. We are talking about none other than Rahul Bose.

    Born on 27th July 1967, Rahul, a 'self-professed half Bengali, one-fourth Punjabi, and one-fourth Maharashtrian' had his first brush with acting at the age of six when he played the lead in a school play, Tom, the Piper's Son. He then worked in advertising. But he soon left the job to become a full-time actor after the release of his first film, English, August. Rahul's first mainstream Bollywood film was 'Thakshak'. Remember Tabu's iconic 'Rang De' song? Yes, that film! Since then, there's no looking back.

    On his 51st birthday today, we give you five reasons why we absolutely love this man-

    He Is A Fabulous Actor

    Despite the fact that Rahul Bose never received his due in mainstream Bollywood, the actor never failed to create a long-lasting impact whenever he appeared on screen. With films like 'Mr & Mrs Iyer', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Pyaar Ke Side-Effects', 'Chameli', 'Kaalpurush' amongst others, the actor enthralled us with his impressive acting chops. The ‘Time' magazine called him ‘the superstar of Indian arthouse cinema' while ‘Maxim' (Italy), ‘the Sean Penn of Oriental cinema'.

    Not Just Acting, Rahul Is A Pro In Sports As Well

    The actor was a part of the first Indian national rugby team to play the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship.

    A Jack Of All Trades

    Apart from acting in films, Rahul has penned, directed and produced films like 'Everybody Says I'M Fine' and 'Poorna: Courage Has No Limit'.

    He Is Actively Involved In Humanitarian Causes

    Through his anti-discrimination NGO named 'The Foundation', h combats illiteracy, raises awareness of child sexual abuse, sponsors a bunch of underprivileged and does many such social deeds. Rahul is associated with several charitable organizations such as Teach For India, Citizens For Justice And Peace, Teach For India, Akshara Centre and the Spastics Society of India.

    His Sense Of Humor

    Those who closely follow him on Twitter know that this man never fails to leave us in splits with his witty tweets. Speaking about his relationship status, Rahul had once said in a TOI interview, "I've given all this intellectual jargon, but actually, I'm so ugly, there are no chicks. These last 10 years, the warning bells have sounded out, I now believe it. So, I shall basically have to become very rich, I guess, then someone will marry me. I'll have to change my career then."

    Well, here's wishing the man a very happy birthday and looking forward to more such impressive acts from his end!

    Read more about: rahul bose
    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue