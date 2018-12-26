 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Salman Khan: These Rare Pics Will Make You Say, 'Jag Ghoomeya Thaare Jaisa Na Koi'!

Salman Is A Mumma's Boy

The actor once revealed in an interview, "As a child I remember, when mom used to go out, I used to hold on to her pallu and run behind her crying. I had another habit, mom used to feed me yellow daal and chawal. I stopped eating that the day that she stopped feeding me that with her own hands."

The Actor Was A Naughty Kid

His mother Salma Khan said, "With Salman, I am the only person who has beaten him. He is the only child who has got a beating from me because he was very naughty."

Daddy Dearest Speaks

"He has always been sensitive. Even as a child, he never gave us a tough time. He was good at whatever he did, especially cycling and swimming. He had a lot of energy. By the end of the day, muh khol ke kaheen bhi so jaata thha (he'd fall asleep open-mouthed anywhere).

Afterwards, we used to lift him to his bed. It's no secret that he paints-and dare I say, he's good at it," his father Salim Khan recalled in an interview.

Salman's Sense Of Humour

"At a private function once, the photographer asked us to come together for a group shot. Salman said, "We are a joint family that joins only for a group photo. Otherwise, we are like frogs-drag one into the frame and somebody else goes missing. By the end, there'll be no one!," narrated Salim Khan.

Caught You!

Most of us have been clicked unaware at some point in our life. But what's with a 'yawning' picture? Only Salman has an answer to that!

Oh Boy!

You will fall head over heels in love with Salman's boyish charm in this picture dating back to his early days.

Did Our Heart Just Go All The Way Squishy?

We all know that Salman loves kid and this click featuring him holding a baby is his arms is just too cute to handle!

It's A Goal

This picture of Salman playing football is giving us plenty of nostagia bytes.

Ahem-Ahem

Have you seen this throwback picture of Salman Khan with his ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani?

Old World Charm

We chanced upon this rare picture of Salman Khan from an old photoshoot and we must say, it's giving us vintage feels.

Get Ready For Some Drools

Salman Khan's toned physique & drool-worthy abs will definitely make the guys hit the gym ASAP!

Three Cheers To Andaz Apna Apna!

But Aamir has a rather interesting story to tell. The actor once revealed, "If you're asking me about my memory of working with Salman, it was bad. I didn't enjoy working with him. He used to come late, would never remember his dialogue. He wasn't interested in work. He gave us a hard time.

After the film, I was like, 'I can never work with him again.' I thought 'Salaam dua karenge', I'll be polite with him and all, but I'll never be friends with him.

Of course, things changed with time and now, Aamir is quite fond of Salman and admitted in an interview, "Now, (I am) very fond of him. He works in his own style and I find that charming. His stardom has no logic to it. If I compare my stardom with his, he is a much bigger star than me and I have no ranjish (malice) in saying that because I feel he's getting what he deserves."

From Where It All Began

This click dates back to the time when Salman was filming for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.

In an interview with Rediff, Salman once recalled, "The first cut of Maine Pyar Kiya was four hours and some minutes (laughs). I remember asking Arbaaz how he liked the film and he said, 'It started really well but Biwi Ho Toh Aisi was better.'

Sooraj told me he would edit the film and I heaved a sigh of relief. Tabhi life ka ambition tha Rs 10 lakh kamana, which I did in my two films. I thought I'll put the money in the bank and get back to writing and modelling.

At that time, Aamir Khan, a Bandra boy, had become a star. We never thought it would happen (laughs). So it was a big boj on my chaati (burden on my chest).

I felt if I didn't do well, I would be screwed. I was like Bandra main toh koi nahi puchega toh Bhayandar main jaake rehna padega (No one will ask for me in Bandra; I'll have to live in Bhayandar). Luckily, Maine Pyar Kiya was a huge hit."