 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Saroj Khan: From Madhuri Dixit To Sridevi, B-Town's 'Masterji' Created Magic With All

Saroj Khan's name immediately crops up whenever you think of creating an iconic dance number! The legendary choreographer kept Bollywood on their dancing toes and gave some memorable songs which left the audience asking for more.
Born as Nirmala Nagpal on 22nd November, 1948, she started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama and worked as a background dancer in the late 50s. After training under film choreographer B. Sohanlal, she landed her first independent break with Geeta Mera Naam. Over the years, Saroj went on to work with the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and became one of the most sought-after choreographers.
On her 70th birth anniversary, we bring you some of her most iconic choreographed tracks-
Ek Do Teen (Tezaab)
Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit teamed up for many iconic numbers. One amongst them is Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. Since was her charm as Mohini that back then, when she returned to India after a family vacation in USA, she was greeted at the airport by thousands of fans, who kept on screaming "Mohini, Mohini".
Later, in an interview to Simi Grewal, Madhuri recalled that after she returned from USA to greets of ‘Mohini, Mohini' and she was travelling in her car when street children shouted ‘that's the Ek Do Teen girl' and she gave her first autograph.
Hawa Hawai (Mr India)
In Sridevi's biography, 'Queen Of Hearts', Lalita Iyer mentions, "During the Mr India shoot, there was no rehearsal hall, and in the manner of someone who always does her homework, Sridevi said to Saroj Khan, "I am willing to dance in the corridor." And that's where Hawa Hawai was rehearsed."
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak)
Madhuri stunned everyone in this raunchy number with suggestive dance moves. Saroj Khan made sure Madhuri looked graceful and the rest is history!
Tamma Tamma (Thanedaar)
Saroj Khan gave Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit some intricate Michael Jackson-style moves and Tamma Tamma turned out to be a rage!
Ramta Jogi (Taal)
Saroj Khan gave Aishwarya Rai Bachchan some sensuous dance steps and the audience couldn't take their eyes off the former beauty queen.
Nimbooda Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)
Saroj Khan's enigmatic dance move coupled with Aishwarya's charming expressions, the latter danced her way into our hearts.
Dola Re Dola (Devdas)
Recently, this iconic song from Devdas was declared as the greatest Bollywood dance number in a UK poll.
Saroj Khan in an interview had revealed that this was her toughest dance number. She said, "I have choreographed over 2000 dances till date. However, the Dola Re number in Devdas was the toughest. Choreographing two leading heroines for the same dance was a challenge. Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai are both brilliant dancers and I couldn't let either of them feel that they did not have good steps. I was scared that the one of them may feel left out, but luckily nothing untoward happened. Both of them loved the steps and put their heart and soul into the dance."