 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: Her Pictures With Mommy Sharmila Tagore Are All Things Love!

When Soha Revealed That One Piece Of Advice Which Her Mother Gave Her During Her Initial Days In The Industry

"See the camera as the boy you want to impress. I mean you'll always give your best shot and best angle in front of that boy, right. In simple words, it's all about a little flirtation with the camera. And you know, I used her advice and it really helped me in my first few films," Soha had revealed at an event.

Sharmila Tagore Wanted Soha Ali Khan To Be A Lawyer

Soha had once admitted how initially, her mother repeatedly advised her to go to Harvard and make a career in academics. To which her mother had justified , "She was a very bright student and yes, I really thought that she'll take up law or something like that. But, one time, she told me, ‘Amma, I don't want to conquer the world,' and I understood it then."

Sharmila Tagore Lets Out A Secret

Soha's room looked like she stood in one spot and threw her clothes all around. She wasn't tidy and she still isn't tidy. But she was always a disciplined child; she loved her teachers and she always finished her work,"Sharmila Tagore had revealed in a HT Brunch interview.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"We do spend a lot of quality time together as we share a lot of interests. We solve crosswords together, she likes to read and I love it too, and we have similar tastes in films too."

Soha's Growing Up Years

Soha always found her mother setting an example for her. And still, she always had time to figure out what new mischief the kids were up to or to cover her chicken poxed self up and stealthily and carefully drop the youngest daughter to school because she just wouldn't go otherwise.