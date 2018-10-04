English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: Her Pictures With Mommy Sharmila Tagore Are All Things Love!

Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: Her Pictures With Mommy Sharmila Tagore Are All Things Love!

    The youngest daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and Mansor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan turns 40 today. She first made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor starrer Dil Maange More. But it was Aamir Khan's critically-acclaimed film, Rang De Basanti which brought her in limelight. Since then, the actress has churned out powerful performances in films like Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and many more. Soha has also been a part of some commendable work in Bengali cinema.

    The actress shares a close bond with her mommy dearest, Sharmila Tagore and these pictures are a proof to their beautiful relationship-

    When Soha Revealed That One Piece Of Advice Which Her Mother Gave Her During Her Initial Days In The Industry

    "See the camera as the boy you want to impress. I mean you'll always give your best shot and best angle in front of that boy, right. In simple words, it's all about a little flirtation with the camera. And you know, I used her advice and it really helped me in my first few films," Soha had revealed at an event.

    Sharmila Tagore Wanted Soha Ali Khan To Be A Lawyer

    Soha had once admitted how initially, her mother repeatedly advised her to go to Harvard and make a career in academics. To which her mother had justified , "She was a very bright student and yes, I really thought that she'll take up law or something like that. But, one time, she told me, ‘Amma, I don't want to conquer the world,' and I understood it then."

    Sharmila Tagore Lets Out A Secret

    Soha's room looked like she stood in one spot and threw her clothes all around. She wasn't tidy and she still isn't tidy. But she was always a disciplined child; she loved her teachers and she always finished her work,"Sharmila Tagore had revealed in a HT Brunch interview.

    Like Mother, Like Daughter

    "We do spend a lot of quality time together as we share a lot of interests. We solve crosswords together, she likes to read and I love it too, and we have similar tastes in films too."

    Soha's Growing Up Years

    Soha always found her mother setting an example for her. And still, she always had time to figure out what new mischief the kids were up to or to cover her chicken poxed self up and stealthily and carefully drop the youngest daughter to school because she just wouldn't go otherwise.

