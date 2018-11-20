 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here Are 4 Adorable Pictures Of Him With His Kid Laksshya!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Tusshar Kapoor celebrates his 42nd birthday today on November 20, 2018, and wishes have been flowing in on Twitter by celebrities, his family members and fan clubs alike. The actor has been busy replying to all the birthday wishes since morning and he'll throw a birthday bash tonight, invite his near and dear ones and make it a time to remember. Tusshar is now busy looking after his son Laksshya and spends maximum amount of his time with him. Check out these 4 adorable pictures of Tusshar with his bundle of joy Laksshya below!
Tusshar Kapoor & His Son Laksshya
Tusshar Kapoor is currently focusing all his energy on his son Laksshya's upbringing and the little bundle of joy means the world to him. Most of all, his pictures on Twitter and with his son and his love towards him speak volumes.
Being A Kid Again!
The birthday boy Tusshar Kapoor feels like a kid again in the presence of his son Laksshya. Tusshar is seen doing the perfect pout here and we guess in a few years, even Laksshya will soon master the pout pose.
So Much Joy!
There's so much joy beaming out of Tusshar Kapoor's face with his son Laksshya in his arms. Laksshya, who's getting so much love from his father, will grow up to be a fine gentleman who'll make everyone proud, we are sure.
Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor
Here's wishing Tusshar Kapoor a very happy birthday and may he have many more beautiful and successful years to come.
