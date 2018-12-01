 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Six Best Songs Of The 'Prince Of Playback Singing'

One of Indian cinema's best male playback singers, Udit Narayan celebrates his 63rd birthday today. He is the only male singer in the history of the Filmfare Awards to have won in over three decades (the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s). He was also conferred with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. He is also a winner of five National Awards.

Udit grew up listening to Nepalese and Maithali folk songs. His mother Bhuvneshwari Devi was known for her folk singing. Slowly, from singing for 25 paise at village fairs, he started singing for the Kathmandu Radio by the time he was a teen.

In a Filmfare interview, he revealed, "I was asked to perform at a cultural evening held at the Indian consulate where this gentleman advised me to learn Indian classical. He said a scholarship could also be arranged if I was interested."

He was given an option of either opting to learn in Lucknow, which was closer to Nepal or Baroda. But he had grown up listening to Indian stalwarts like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar and expressed his desire to go to Mumbai. "They tried to talk me out of it, saying Mumbai was expensive and the scholarship wouldn't suffice. But I was adamant. Eventually, they relented and I started learning classical music at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan at Girgaum under Pandit Dinkar Kaikini."

Udit landed his first break with Unees Bees (1980), in which he sang the song Mil gaya along with Mohammed Rafi and Usha Mangeshkar. However, it was Qaymat Se Qayamat Tak's 'Papa Kehte Hain' which brought him into limelight.

On Udit Narayan's 63rd birthday today, we bring you 6 of his best songs-