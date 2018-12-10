 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Vidyut Jammwal: Bollywood's New Age Action Hero!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
He is one of Bollywood's most handsome hunks who has all the women drooling over his oh-so-droolworthy physique and his astonishing action stunts in movies. Born in Jammu in a Rajput family, Vidyut was one of the three children to an Indian army officer. He studied in in a boarding school at the Army Public School, Dagshai, Himachal Pradesh.
After earning a degree in martial arts, Jammwal traveled to over 25 countries, where he performed in live action shows and went on to participate as a contestant in Gladrags in the year 2000. After a dismal career in modelling, Vidyut turned his attention towards films where he made his debut in Telugu films with Shakti. Vidyut made his debut in Bollywood with Nishikant Kamat's Force where he played the main antagonist.
On Vidyut's 37th birthday today, we bring you some lesser known facts about this dashing actor-
His Dedication For Martial Arts
Vidyut has been training in Kalaripayattu since he was three years old. He trained in that martial arts form in an ashram in Palakkad, Kerala which was run by his mother.
Did You Know This?
'I was once referred to as ‘Apple Bottoms', revealed Vidyut in a Hindustan Times interview.
A Clean Sweep
Despite playing a villain in Force, Vidyut went on to win all the debut awards when the film released.
Making Us Proud
Recently, Vidyut was declared among the top 6 martial artists in the world by Looper, a highly coveted platform in the US. He is the only Indian to feature in this prestigious list.