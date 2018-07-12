 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Vinay Pathak! 5 Times The Actor Left Us Floored With His Impressive Act

Bheja Fry

Vinay Pathak's stellar act from Bheja Fry is still etched in our minds. The way Vinay pulled off his role of Bharat Bhushan was commendable and his conversations with Rajat Kapur were pure gold!

Johnny Gaddar

Thought Vinay Pathak could pull off only comic roles! Well then Johnny Gaddar is just for you. It was refreshing to watch the actor display his mean streak in the role of a gangster.

Chalo Dilli

Vinay won us over with his heartwarming performance. Initially his character in the film comes across an irritating man but by the time the film ends, the actor leaves his mark on you.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Despite the towering presence of a superstar like Shahrukh Khan in the film, Vinay managed to hold his own fort as King Khan's buddy who helps him in the matters of heart.

Gour Hari Dastaan

This Anant Mahadevan directorial failed to work at the box office but the audience lauded Vinay's performance in the film. The actor convincingly pulled off the role of Indian freedom fighter Shri Gour Hari Das.