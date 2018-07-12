English
 Happy Birthday Vinay Pathak! 5 Times The Actor Left Us Floored With His Impressive Act

Happy Birthday Vinay Pathak! 5 Times The Actor Left Us Floored With His Impressive Act

Posted By:
    While Bollywood is majorly ruled over by the huge stars, there is also a section of actors who over the years have carved a name for themselves on the basis of their acting prowess. One of them is actor Vinay Pathak. Born in Bhojpur district, Bihar, Pathak started getting acting offers when he was studying at State University of New York at Stony Brook. Over the years, he starred in various films and give us several reasons to cheer for him.

    On his 50th birthday today, we take a look at 5 of his best performances which left us awestruck-

    Bheja Fry

    Vinay Pathak's stellar act from Bheja Fry is still etched in our minds. The way Vinay pulled off his role of Bharat Bhushan was commendable and his conversations with Rajat Kapur were pure gold!

    Johnny Gaddar

    Thought Vinay Pathak could pull off only comic roles! Well then Johnny Gaddar is just for you. It was refreshing to watch the actor display his mean streak in the role of a gangster.

    Chalo Dilli

    Vinay won us over with his heartwarming performance. Initially his character in the film comes across an irritating man but by the time the film ends, the actor leaves his mark on you.

    Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

    Despite the towering presence of a superstar like Shahrukh Khan in the film, Vinay managed to hold his own fort as King Khan's buddy who helps him in the matters of heart.

    Gour Hari Dastaan

    This Anant Mahadevan directorial failed to work at the box office but the audience lauded Vinay's performance in the film. The actor convincingly pulled off the role of Indian freedom fighter Shri Gour Hari Das.

    Which is your favorite performance by Vinay Pathak? Let us know in the comment section below.

