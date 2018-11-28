English
Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: The Girl With A Million-Dollar Smile!

By
    The ravishing Yami Gautam turns a year older today. Born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, the actress spend her growing years in Chandigarh. Yami was aspiring to join the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and was pursuing a graduate degree in law honours. But fate had something else in store for her. 

    Yami moved to Mumbai when she was 20 and soon bagged a television show called Chaand Ke Paar Chalo which was followed by Raajkumar Aaryyan and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. Soon, she forayed into films and made her debut down the south in a Kannada film, Ullasa Utsaha. She also starred in a Punjabi and a Telugu film and then came her bi Bollywood debut in the form of Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. 

    Yami went on to work in films like Badlapur, Action Jackson, Sanam Re, Kaabil and will be next seen in Uri. As the actress celebrates her 30th birthday, we bring you some interesting facts about her life-

    Are You Listening?

    The actress once admitted in an interview that Ben Affleck was her childhood crush. Well Yami, we think there's hardly anyone out there who doesn't go weak in the knees for this Hollywood hunk.

    The 'Acting Keeda' In Her

    "I always wanted to get into films. I was one of those closet actors or dancers. But I also was quite studious and a bookworm. I used to watch Farooq Shaikh's show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and my friends used to joke that one day I would call them on my show."

    Yami's Best Childhood Memories

    Yami revealed in a Femina interview, "We had this big five-storey house where we would hang out on the balcony, throw water at the people walking down, and then hide. It sounds simple, but memories of dancing in the rain or making paper boats are precious to me.

    Also, the food! Wedding food was really popular and I loved it so much that I would get it packed (laughs) to eat at home again. Of course, I used to tell those who couldn't attend the wedding that I got it for them.

    The sweetest thing about the place though was that nobody judged you for all these things. So, I was the first one to carry a dabba to a wedding."

    Yami Was An Introvert Kid

    "I was studious, an introvert, who wore braces. Once in school I had prepared to recite a poem on stage. I blanked out. I quickly said something and ran away," she revealed in one of her interviews.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
