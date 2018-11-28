 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: The Girl With A Million-Dollar Smile!

Are You Listening?

The actress once admitted in an interview that Ben Affleck was her childhood crush. Well Yami, we think there's hardly anyone out there who doesn't go weak in the knees for this Hollywood hunk.

The 'Acting Keeda' In Her

"I always wanted to get into films. I was one of those closet actors or dancers. But I also was quite studious and a bookworm. I used to watch Farooq Shaikh's show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and my friends used to joke that one day I would call them on my show."

Yami's Best Childhood Memories

Yami revealed in a Femina interview, "We had this big five-storey house where we would hang out on the balcony, throw water at the people walking down, and then hide. It sounds simple, but memories of dancing in the rain or making paper boats are precious to me.

Also, the food! Wedding food was really popular and I loved it so much that I would get it packed (laughs) to eat at home again. Of course, I used to tell those who couldn't attend the wedding that I got it for them.

The sweetest thing about the place though was that nobody judged you for all these things. So, I was the first one to carry a dabba to a wedding."

Yami Was An Introvert Kid

"I was studious, an introvert, who wore braces. Once in school I had prepared to recite a poem on stage. I blanked out. I quickly said something and ran away," she revealed in one of her interviews.