 »   »   » Hot & Sizzling! Bruna Abdullah's Latest Pictures Are Not To Be Missed

The beautiful Brazilian model and actress Bruna Abdullah's Instagram handle is brimming with hot and sizzling pictures as she's mostly seen chilling by the beach sporting a bikini and her followers are going bonkers every time she posts a new image. The Udanchhoo actress was recently seen holidaying in Goa along with her friends and she later headed off to Sri Lanka and had a good time under the hot sun.
Bruna Abdullah is surely blessed with such a perfect beach body and she's worked really hard to achieve and maintain her figure that she's currently enjoying. Her blood, sweat and tears at the gym have paid off and no wonder people keep flocking to see her new pictures on her social media handle. She mostly loves to show off her abs and we got to say that it really is abs-solutely fantastic!View Bruna's latest pictures below, folks!
The Hot & Bold Bruna
Bruna Abdullah's Instagram handle is filled with hot pictures and no other Bollywood star has come this close in being hot & bold on social media.
Brazilian Beauty
Bruna is a Brazilian model cum actress who has starred in a few Bollywood movies. She's yet to find her breakthrough film and we wish her all the best for it.
Bollywood Debut
Bruna Abdullah debuted in Bollywood with the film I Hate Luv Storys which released in 2010. The movie starred Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.
Not A Full-fledged Heroine Yet
Despite starring in six Bollywood movies, Bruna Abdullah has either been a side actress in most of her films and was one among the other lead actresses in Grand Masti.
Bruna Abdullah's Parents
Bruna Abdullah was born in Brazil in 1986 and her father is of Lebanese origin and mother is from the Italian-Portuguese ancestry. She is of course a Brazilian citizen.
Life Is Full Of Possibilities
Bruna Abdullah came to India as a tourist in 2006 and was mesmerized by the country's natural beauty and fell in love with its people. It was then that she decided to make India her second home.
Free Birds Of Bollywood
There are lot of similarities between Bruna Abdullah and Lisa Haydon. Both the ladies love the sun, sand and the beach. They're also free spirited and do whatever pleases them.
Beach Baby
Majority of her pictures are on the beaches and she has visited the best beaches all across the world, From Brazil to India and Australia. She's seen it all!
Charismatic Personality Of Bruna
Bruna Abdullah is a head-turner as her pictures are stunningly hot. There's no way one can ignore her charismatic personality, folks!
Her Item Number In Cash
Bruna Abdullah was first seen on the silver screen in the movie Cash, which released in 2007. She danced for the item number 'Rehem Kare' and the audiences loved her moves.
Master Of All
Bruna was also seen on the small screen for a music video 'Mere Gham Ke Dayare Mein'. It was the debut music album of actor Shekhar Suman in 2009.
Danced Alongside Akshay Kumar & John Abraham
Bruna Abdullah danced alongside Akshay Kumar and John Abraham for the song 'Subha Hone Na De' in the movie Desi Boyz in 2011. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles.
Slowly Yet Steadily
The song Subha Hone Na De ended up being a superhit and Bruna Abdullah was slowly being recognised by the audiences.
Finding Success In Grand Masti
Bruna Abdullah starred in the comedy flick Grand Masti. The movie also starred Ritesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles and it ended up doing pretty well at the box office.
Boyfriend Tales
Bruna Abdullah is not single, folks! She is dating a Scottish guy named Al and the duo keep travelling and posting a lot of pictures on their Instagram handle.
