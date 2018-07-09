English
 »   »   »  NEW INSIDE PICS: How Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan PARTIED ALL NIGHT At Sonam's Wedding

NEW INSIDE PICS: How Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan PARTIED ALL NIGHT At Sonam's Wedding

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sonam Kapoor's grand wedding reception became one hot topic of discussion as all the big stars were spotted under one roof and they partied like crazy! Now, Vogue has released a new set of inside pictures from the royal reception and it's going viral on the social media for all the right reasons. In these pictures, celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar can be seen enjoying the party to the fullest and we're in awe of them!

    All Pictures Courtesy - Vogue & Weddingz.in (Instagram)

    Aish-Abhi Cheer The Crowd

    The lovely couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan can be seen cheering the crowd and we're totally loving this candid click of them.

    How Sweet!

    A funny moment from Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, featuring Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sunita Kapoor, caught on camera and it's every bit adorable.

    Terrific Trio!

    Anil Kapoor & Salman Khan look ecstatic, while setting the stage on fire with their energetic dance moves.

    Awww!

    Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt look all gorgeous as they pose for the picture, while having a gala time at Sonam's wedding.

    'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

    The PRDP co-stars Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor share a lovely moment as they shake legs together at the reception party.

    Look Who's Killin' It!

    Shahrukh Khan & Ranveer Singh join Anil Kapoor on the dance floor and what happened next is pretty visible in this picture.

    'My Name Is Lakhan'

    Seems like Anil Kapoor is dancing on his iconic song 'My name is Lakhan' and we're in awe of Anil Kapoor's energy.

    Ranveer At His Best!

    When it comes to entertaining the crowd, Ranveer Singh always takes the front seat.

    'Gallan Goodiyan'

    A happy Arjun Kapoor shakes legs with his sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja and we're loving their bonding in this picture.

    'Best Picture'

    A super enigmatic Ranveer Singh lifts Anand Ahuja, while dancing on the dance floor and their picture is every bit adorable!

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue