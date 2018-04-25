 »   »   » How Is Deepika Padukone In Real Life, Humble Or Full Of Attitude? Fans Reveal Her True Personality

Such A Beautiful Face, I Tell You!

''I remember I was serving some starters when I passed by her. Recalling only her last name from mostly page-3s of Bombay Times (where she's be heavily featured in those days), I turned around and asked "Ms. Padukone?!" She smiled and nodded. Such a beautiful face, I tell you! And she was wearing traditional attire - a simple churidar dress - quite unusual for a model. I told her that she was my favourite model. She thanked me and asked if we had any cold coffee.''

I Was Surprised By The Lack Of Tantrums

‘'For the next 10-15 minutes, I was running around and searching for a glass of the desired beverage. Unfortunately, it was not on the menu. Dejected, I returned and informed her. Seeing my sorry face, she patted my shoulder and said that it was okay, and that she would buy it later. I was surprised by the lack of tantrums I expected from a top model like her. She smiled, thanked me again, and went to watch the movie. ‘' (sic)

When A Backup Stylist Styled Deepika's Hair Incorrectly

Sindhu Satish writes, ''Deepika Padukone is as lovely from the inside as she looks on the outside. She is courteous, friendly, warm and extremely kind. I remember us shooting for the Daboo Ratnani calendar once, and she had to rush to Delhi for an awards ceremony soon after.''

''Her hairstylist had an off day, so a backup hairstylist filled in for her and styled her hair incorrectly. Well, most people would have totally gotten hyper, but not Deepika. She very politely told the hairstylist that is not okay, please speed up and correct the style, and thanks to that, the stylist immediately rectified her error. Post that, she shot in a jiffy and sped off towards the airport well in time for her flight. That incident spoke volumes about the person she is. Today, she is conquering the world not only because of her beauty, and talent, but also because of her humility.'' (sic)

She Is Not A Gifted Dancer But Is Very Hardworking

Anonymous writes, ''She's professional, polite, & patient. She doesn't interact much with people on the sets, unless they are her colleagues or executives like me, the costume designer's assistant, etc. She isn't a naturally gifted actor or dancer, so she has to do a lot of homework and retakes. But she is very dedicated & hardworking, which makes up for it. She is a simple girl by Bollywood standards.''

She Does Not Have Many Friends

''I think her personality isn't strong & confident enough to stand out independent of PR, directors, stylist, etc but that's my personal opinion[e.g. she never makes her own makeup & attire decisions and relies completely on her personal stylist]. Her family doesn't visit the set much [a professional good] & she doesn't seem to have many friends.'' (sic)

Deepika Is Still Middle-class In Her Attitude

Sushanth writes, ''As part of my work, I have been fortunate to meet her in Dubai. I found her stunningly beautiful without make-up. I have met many actresses off-screen but Deepika is (in my opinion) perfect from every angle. The unexpected thing I noticed about her as I got to spend more time with her, is that she is still middle-class in her attitude to life.''

There Is A South Indian Teacher Hiding Inside Her

''So proper and correct that I feel like there is a strict South Indian school-teacher hiding inside her. I found that endearing considering her stardom today. And how much the girl eats! It defies the laws of physics where all that food goes because it does not show.''

She Is One Of The Kindest Stars In Bollywood

‘'When I asked her, she shrugged it off saying that she has a high metabolism because she is a sportsperson but almost every time I have met her, she has been eating something or the other. I really liked her and based on my interactions I think she is one of the kindest, most considerate stars in Bollywood. A rare thing.'' (sic)

Deepika Is Very Strict

Jaya PS posted, ''Met her personally in her vanity van! She is extremely down to earth, very sweet to talk with. About her work she is very strict, everything should be perfect and on time!'' (sic)