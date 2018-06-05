 »   »   »  How's It To Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Personally? A Fan Reveals Abhishek Has Attitude But She Is..

Aishwarya Rai Was With Abhishek Bachchan

''I excitedly looked around, only to see the world's most beautiful woman standing just a few feet away from me and I was no less than mesmerised! I hurriedly told my mom to find a pen and a piece of paper (we didn't have camera phones back then, sigh!). As she looked into her purse, I noticed there was a tall guy standing with Aishwarya. It was none other than Abhishek Bachchan (who wasn't too popular back then).''

My Mom Told Me To Take Abhishek's Autograph First

''They were about to leave and then not to appear rude, my mom told me to go get Abhishek's autograph first, while she would chat up with Aishwarya while waiting for me.''

He Didn't Even Smile

''I went and met Abhishek to ask for an autograph. He, in return, did not smile or even ask my name, just scribbled something on the paper (which I presume was an autograph) and kept walking. Duh! So much for being polite.''

Aishwarya Was Smiling & Talking To My Mom

''Moving on, I hurriedly ran upto where my mom was talking to Aishwarya and it was a moment I can never forget in my life. There she was - the prettiest woman I had ever seen, casually dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, sans makeup, standing next to me, smiling and talking to my mum.''

She Even Asked My Name

''I couldn't blink my eyes even for a second. The perfect eyes, the magical smile, hands that looked like cotton, I could just look at her the entire day. I was absolutely smitten (I then understood how guys feel around beautiful women). She asked my name before signing my notepad and I just couldn't stop telling her how much I was in awe of her!''

Aishwarya's Body Language Was Very Pleasing

''A few notable things about her - No denying the fact that she is indeed very pretty. Infact, she looked better in real life than on screen. She was humble and polite, unlike her future beau. She seemed smart and spoke very gently - smiling and making eye contact. (Smart because she spelled my name correctly which most people don't).''

She Made My Trip Unforgettable

''She was confident, and her body language was very pleasing. I must admit that whatever I observed about her was in comparison to junior Bachchan, nonetheless she deserves all the accolades she's ever been conferred. It was an unforgettable trip, where I met this beautiful person I would end up admiring all my life. Still the biggest fan of hers. Will always be.'' (sic)

When A Fan Met Aish During The Promotion Of Her Movie

Darshan M Nagesh writes, ''My friend had expressed his wish to meet Aishwarya to her PR Manager - Archana Sadanand. When Aishwarya was on stage, this friend of mine was standing in the front row and exactly where Archana had asked him to stand.''

Aishwarya Walked Towards My Friend

''Aishwarya finished her interaction with the media and stood up for photographs, Archana pointed her hands towards my friend and said something in the ears of Aishwarya. Immediately, Aishwarya smiled, went down the stage and walked towards my friend.''

Aishwarya Requested For His Mobile

''My friend said he was so happy that the lady herself went to him. And when he asked for a photo with her, she requested for his mobile and took a selfie.''

''Aishwarya is one of the most down-to-earth actors we have in our industry today. Elegance Personified.'' (sic)