 »   »   » OUCH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - A Pretty Face With NO Talent? When Hrithik Roshan MISJUDGED Her!

‘I Judged Ash Wrong’

"I have to say that I had judged her wrong. I felt really foolish at that...Sometimes beauty just takes over so much of the other talents."

"She's someone with a lot more mettle than just what shows on her face," Hrithik was quoted in an interview on rediff.com.

What Changed Hrithik’s Opinion?

However, just one shooting schedule with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rio De Janeiro for Dhoom 2 completely changed Hrithik's opinion of the gorgeous actress.

Hrithik Further Added..

In the same interview, Hrithik had further added that he was delighted to see Aishwarya's ‘dedication', ‘consistent focus' and ‘approach to work'. Hrithik also said that Ash is a ‘thinking actress', apart from being beautiful.

What Did Aishwarya Use To Think About Hrithik?

In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "Hrithik has been a special co-star. We've shared a fantastic rapport that gets translated into wonderful chemistry on screen."

Did You Know?

Aishwarya also revealed her friendship with Hrithik goes back to her initial days in Bollywood, when she did a commercial with Hrithik.

"We're both genuinely committed to our craft. That apart, we share a special friendship from the time we did a commercial together many years ago.

When Aishwarya Met Hrithik For The First Time..

"Even before that I had been approached for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir. That's the first time we met. He was very new then. I was also offered Krrish but had no dates."

Aishwarya Considered Hrithik A Close Friend

"We never came around to working together in a movie until Dhoom 2. It was a very new genre for me. Doing Dhoom 2 was a pleasure because of that friendship."

But, Abhishek Also Played A Major Part In Ash-Hrithik’s Friendship

"I think part of our comfort level comes from the fact that Abhishek and Hrithik are childhood friends. So, vicariously, I was already a part of the brat pack," had said Mrs Bachchan.

Aish On Abhishek & Hrithik’s Childhood Days

She had further revealed, "I'm so amused when I hear them sharing childhood memories of the parties that the two attended together. All three of us had a ball during Dhoom 2."