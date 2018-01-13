 »   »   » When Saif WAS MARRIED TO Amrita! I have Seen Blue Films; Won't Do Anything To Hurt My Wife

Before marrying Kareena Kapoor, the nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, was married to Amrita Singh. A flashback interview of Saif when he was still living with his first wife is going viral on the Internet.

The interview was taken by the Stardust magazine in the 90's and in that the Kaalakaandi actor openly talked about s*x, blue films and why he will not do anything to hurt his wife.



Relevance Of S*x S*x has its relevance, but it isn't anything novel. It's been so since Eve tempted Adam. Sex has been one of the first forms of communications between a man and a woman.

My Physical Need Is As Important My physical need is as important as my emotional need. I can't separate them although there have been times when my emotions have been least involved when I've been with a woman.

Never Said I Love You To Get A Woman In Bed The woman has always known the equation. I've never said, 'I Love You' to a woman just to get her into my bed. I have ever had to read sex manuals to learn the techniques.

I Would Not Respect A Woman Who Came On To Me My technique is my own. I have always treated my woman with respect. Today, I wouldn't respond to a woman who came on to me. I'm a married man.

Will Not Hurt My Wife I wouldn't do anything to hurt my wife. I'd smile and say 'sorry ma'am, wrong number.' I've grown up abroad and lived on my own. I've seen blue films and live shows.

Indian Male Is Not Exposed To Sex The average Indian male is not as exposed to sex as the average guy abroad.

The Reason Of Frustration That's why the Indian male is frustrated.



For the unintiated, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh maintained a dignified silence during their divorce. Now, Saif is happily married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple was blessed with a baby boy on December 20, 2016. Saif also has two children from his previous marriage - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.



