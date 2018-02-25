 »   »   » FLASHBACK! I Never Felt The Need To Get Agitated Or Hyper About Anything In Life: Sridevi

Sridevi passed away on on Feb 24, 2018, in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest. She was known as the first female superstar of Bollywood. Last year, she was seen in the revenge-drama, Mom. A few days ago, she also shot for a special appearance in superstar Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film Zero.
Just before the release of Mom, Sridevi gave an interview to Scroll.com, in which she had mentioned that she never felt the need to get agitated or hyper about anything in life.
Things Have Changed Now
Earlier, you gave two or three interviews and you were done. Things have changed and you change with the times. Whatever you do, you need to promote it well. It is tough, but I am enjoying the process. It is important for me.
I Am Deeply Religious
I am a very centered person. I am deeply religious and it helps me stay focussed. I have always been like this. I have never felt the need to get agitated or hyper about anything in life.
On Her Daughters
I cannot expect my daughter to be the way I was with my mother at their age. Both my daughters have been brought up with certain ethics and values and know where to draw a line. I am a cool mom, but, there is always a but.
No Substitute For Hard Work
Yes, there are more professional managers and crew and filmmakers, but there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. It is not something Jhanvi can take for granted. And also luck. And my daughters know where I came from and they know where to draw a line.
Unknown Fact About Her
I don't go to the kitchen; I cannot cook, forget making laddoos. It is something I learnt during the film. You know, turning them this way and that.
On a related note, Sridevi originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, made her debut in MA Thirumugham's devotional film Thunaivan at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films.
Sridevi made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Solva Sawan (1978). She bacame a big star in Bollywood after the huge success of Himmatwala (1983) which also starred Jeetendra in the lead role.
Also Read: I Hate Her! I Hate God For Killing Sridevi & I Hate Sridevi For Dying: Ram Gopal Varma