 »   »   » FLASHBACK! I Never Felt The Need To Get Agitated Or Hyper About Anything In Life: Sridevi

Things Have Changed Now

Earlier, you gave two or three interviews and you were done. Things have changed and you change with the times. Whatever you do, you need to promote it well. It is tough, but I am enjoying the process. It is important for me.

I Am Deeply Religious

I am a very centered person. I am deeply religious and it helps me stay focussed. I have always been like this. I have never felt the need to get agitated or hyper about anything in life.

On Her Daughters

I cannot expect my daughter to be the way I was with my mother at their age. Both my daughters have been brought up with certain ethics and values and know where to draw a line. I am a cool mom, but, there is always a but.

No Substitute For Hard Work

Yes, there are more professional managers and crew and filmmakers, but there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. It is not something Jhanvi can take for granted. And also luck. And my daughters know where I came from and they know where to draw a line.

Unknown Fact About Her

I don't go to the kitchen; I cannot cook, forget making laddoos. It is something I learnt during the film. You know, turning them this way and that.