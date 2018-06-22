English
 »   »   »  I Was Praised & Salman Khan Was Told He Shouldn't Come In Front Of Me: Govinda's Shocking Comment

I Was Praised & Salman Khan Was Told He Shouldn't Come In Front Of Me: Govinda's Shocking Comment

    Salman Khan INSULTED by Govinda with this Shocking Comment; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Salman Khan and Govinda were pretty thick friends when they worked in 2016's superhit film Partner. But things turned sour when Salman promised to launch Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja in Dabangg, but finalised Sonakshi Sinha for the movie instead. This created a tiff of sorts between the friends. After which, Govinda started giving many shocking statements to the media, which clearly hinted that their friendship has hit rock bottom.

    This is what the comic actor had said, ''When I quit politics, he had supported me and for that, I thank him. But in any case, one should not expect so much from another person that it burdens them professionally."

    Salman Was Told He Should Not Come In Front Of Me

    In another interview, Govinda took a dig at Salman Khan and said, ''There was no chance of me staying in Salman's camp. I was praised in such a manner that Salman was told you shouldn't come in front of Govinda...''

    I Don't Have Any Expectations From Him

    ''One actor will love another actor only to the extent to which his own business remains unaffected... Today however I don't have any expectations from Salman.''

    There Is No Chance Of Us Working Together Again

    ''Because he has been told so much about me that there will not be a chance of us acting again together."

    I Never Belonged To Any Bollywood Camps

    "There are massive camps in Bollywood. I never belonged to any camps but I think it was a wrong move. I should have had. It affects your career. It's one big family," Govinda had told PTI.

    In That Camp

    "In that one family, if you create harmony and build good relations, it works. If you are a part of it, if you are blessed, you will do very well."

    I Saw What Happened To Mr Bachchan

    "I have struggled a lot, let me tell you, it is not so easy. When I was struggling, people didn't make my way easy. I heard and saw what had happened to Bachchan sir, but didn't know it will happen with me. He could do it, come out of it, that was inspiring."

    Flashback

    It was Salman Khan who helped Govinda, when he was going through a rough phase in his life. He himself had revealed, "After a series of flops, a bad political career, when I was completely down and out from the film industry and had no work Salman bailed me out.''

    There Cannot Be A Better Friend Than Salman

    ''There cannot be a better friend than Salman who is always there in your time of need. I am very happy that I will finally get a chance to work with him."

    For the uninitiated, Govinda had given this interview when Salman signed him for Partner, which broke many records at the box office.

    Well, we would love to see them reunite on the screen. What about you readers?

    Also Read: Salman Khan Will Not Forgive Arjun Kapoor; Rejects Boney Kapoor's Film Cos Of Him

