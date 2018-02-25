 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! When Boney Kapoor REVEALED How He Fell In Love With Sridevi!

Boney Kapoor's Reaction When He Saw Sridevi For The First Time

"The first time I saw her was on-screen in the late seventies was in a Tamil film. I said to myself this is someone I would want to my hou... in my movies."

Sridevi Was All Over His Mind

"We were planning a film with Rishi Kapoor. I even bought the rights of that film. He didn't have the time to watch the original film. I thought before the hero can be confirmed, let me just check on this heroine (Sridevi). I travelled all the way to Chennai to her house but got to know that she was shooting in Singapore. But she never got off my mind."

He Was Head Over Heels In Love With Sridevi

"After that I watched her in Solwa Saawan. It wasn't a glamourous film. But at that time she created some kind of impact on me which is hard to describe. She was in my mind all the time."

Their First Meeting

He eventually went on to sign her for Mr India. "When I met her for the first time, it was like a dream come true. She's an introvert and doesn't communicate very easily with strangers but the few words she spoke, in broken Hindi and English, moved me and made me even more curious to know her more."

Did You Know This?

"She was one of the highest-paid actresses of that time. She'd get about 7-8 lacs. Her mother quoted a fee of 10 lacs. I said we will pay her 11. Well, that's how I got close to her mother (laughs).

Boney Was Losing His Heart To Her

"So I got her dates for Mr India. When the film started I saw to it that she was the most comfortable on the sets. She got all what she wanted. I made sure that she got the best make-up rooms. In fact in that film, we had three costume designers. I used to give her choices. This continued for a while and with every meeting of mine, I started getting more and more affected by her.

He Confessed His Strong Infatuation For Sridevi To His Then-Wife Mona

"I was married then. Back then I had confirmed to my ex wife that I am in love with Sridevi. I couldn't hold himself back. I wanted to get this in Sridevi's system that I was there for her all the time. The journey continued. I followed her to Switzerland where she was shooting for Chandni. Yash Chopra had done a film with Anil so there was a reason for me to go. But the actual reason was to meet her. "

Later a shattered Mona confessed in one of her interviews, "He (Boney) was 10 years older to me. I was 19 when I married him. So I literally grew up with him. Ours was a 13-year-old marriage. So it came as a shock when I realised that my husband was in love with somebody else... There was nothing left in the relationship to give it a chance because Sridevi was already with a child."

Sridevi Too Started Reciprocating His Feelings

"Gradually, she saw the man is too persistent and perhaps realized I was sincere and not there for a ...what do I say... a fling. Somehow things fell in place and what really made a difference was the kind of care and concern I showed towards their family when she lost her father. I was there at the airport to receive her. She was shooting for Lamhe. These small things made an impact on her and here, I am as her husband today."

Later in one of his interviews, Boney Kapoor revealed that 'Mom' was a gift to Sridevi. He was quoted as saying, "If I was Shah Jahan I would have built her a Taj Mahal. If I were a painter, I would have made her a beautiful painting. But, I make movies. Hence, I don't know a better way than the gift of films for her."