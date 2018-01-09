 »   »   » INTERVIEW! Zareen Khan's Candid Confessions About Multi-Starrer Films, Body-Shaming & More!

'I Decided To Speak Up When Fingers Were Raised At My Professionalism'

Q. Post Aksar 2's release, we saw you giving a lot of explosive interviews about the makers and their film. Did that affect you personally considering you had yet another film up next?



A. As a person, I like living my life very simple because I come from a very simple background. I like living my life controversy and drama free. I don't like unnecessary mess in my life.



When Aksar 2 come out, it's not that those things which I mentioned in my interviews happened after the release. It was happening to me throughout the making of the film. But I chose to keep quiet back then because if I would have said anything, I realized that it was my own film too. I cannot be saying bad things about the people I am working with or my movie because at the end of the day, it was my movie too. I thought whatever I am going through was okay. You don't want the outside world to know these things because then notions are formed.



But, after the release of the movie when fingers were raised at my professionalism, that's when I decided that it was time for me to speak up. I am somebody who is a no-nonsense person and I will not tolerate injustice in any manner. A lot of people has this whole idea that if a person doesn't belong from a film background or has no godfather or an influential brother or father, it's okay and let us kind of see things because there will be nobody in their support.



Luckily or unluckily, I am not somebody who needs support. That's the reason why I tried to take a stand and speak up my side of the story. A lot of people even thought that it was a publicity stunt. It wasn't! I wanted to come forward and tell my side of the story because I didn't want any other girl who is very new to this industry, be taken advantage of or exploited.





