 »   »   »  Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Make Your Heart Go 'Dhadak' Just Like Sairat In These 7 Scenes!

Dhadak Trailer Reaction: Jhanvi Kapoor | Ishaan Khatter | Karan Johar | FilmiBeat

It rarely happens that a regional film manages to create hysteria not just in the state where the language is spoken but the entire nation! Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film 'Sairat' managed to achieve this feat when it released in 2016. Such was the craze for this doomed love story that a theatre in Satara, Maharashtra even had a 3 am show because people just couldn't get enough of it!

Where most of the time, you have the leading ladies being portrayed as the 'damsel-in-damsel', Manjule's heroine Archie (Rinku Rajguru) was the one who took the lead even when it came to romance. The melodious music in the film was like an icing on the cake!

Made on a shoe-string budget of 4 crore, Sairat is touted to the biggest blockbuster in Marathi cinema as went on to rake in a box office collection of approx. Rs. 110 crores; something which isn't heard often when it comes to Marathi cinema.



The 'Sairat phenomenon' as most chose to call it, caught the fancy of filmmakers across many languages; one of them being Karan Johar who chose to adapt it in Hindi making it a star-studded debut vehicle for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.



After months of wait, the makers finally revealed the first official trailer of Dhadak. While going through the trailer, these scenes from the Hindi adaptation took us back to the 'Sairat' days. Check it out right here-



The Eyes Do The Talking Who could forget the soul-stirring 'Yed Laagla' playing in the background as Parshya (Akash Thosar) jumps in the well where his crush Archie (Rinku Rajguru) and her friends are having a bath. The trailer of Dhadak too features a similar scene with Ishaan and Janhvi.





Classroom Romance Like Sairat's Archi, Janhvi's Parthavi too is seen stealing glances at our hero Madhur (Ishaan Khatter) in the classroom.

Love Confession Remember the scene where Archi says 'I love you' to Parshya in the fields? Dhadak too recreates that moment with Janhvi confessing her love for Madhur.

The Escape When Archi's father's goons begin to thrash Parshya, Archi intervenes and seizes a pistol and threatens to fire. You get to watch a similar situation in Dhadak too!





The Lover's Tiff A major confrontation between Parshya and Archi leads to the latter saying that she regrets eloping with him. Get ready to witness a similar heartbreak in Dhadak.

Last But Not The Least- Zingat Song The song which ended up on everyone's lips and was played at every wedding, party and social do. Now we just can't wait to watch Ishaan and Janhvi to go ' Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zing Zingat' in Dhadak!



Meanwhile, did the trailer of Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak manage to impress or was it missing the spark of Sairat? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.