 »   »   » Jacqueline Fernandez Sizzles On The Pole For Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 Calendar

One of the sexiest actresses in the B-town Jacqueline Fernandez looked fit as ever in the Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar.

Jacqueline Fernandez has time and again showcased her fondness for pole dance ever since she learned the art for her film 'A Gentleman'.

(Pic Courtesy - Dabbo Ratnani)

The Judwaa 2 actress took the internet by storm by sharing pictures of her pole dance routine. Jacqueline Fernandez, who found interest in the dance form added it to her fitness routine and is often, seen practicing the art form.

The actress soon started a trend which other actors followed, Varun Dhawan was too seen taking lessons from Jacqueline Fernandez.

The 2018 calendar by Dabboo Ratnani features Jacqueline hanging onto a pole, further showcasing the actress' love for pole dance.

The actress took to social media to share the picture saying, "Hang on people!! 2018 is gonna be a crazy one! Thank you @dabbooratnani & @manishadratnani for another awesome #dabbooratnanicalendar shoot!!"

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as he poses in a black netted yoga costume.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline has combined pole dance and yoga to form her fitness routine, a testimony of which would be her social media posts.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for Race 3, starring Salman Khan.