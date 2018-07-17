 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor VS Nepotism: 7 Star Kids Who Failed Miserably In Bollywood Despite All The Hype

Related Articles
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What She Likes & Dislikes About Her Dhadak Co-star Ishaan Khatter!
- Sridevi Felt Parents' Bad Karma Goes Into Their Children; Was Scared To See Janhvi Kapoor Suffer!
- Janhvi Kapoor Revealed The First Reaction Of Sridevi When She Decided To Be An Actress!
- When Salman Khan Embarrassed Janhvi Kapoor By Telling Her To Dance In Front Of Katrina Kaif & Others
- Janhvi Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts About The Dhadak Actress
- Boney Kapoor Reprimands Jahnvi Kapoor For Her Statement On Madhubala; Was It Really Controversial?
- Dhadak: Here's Why This Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor Film Should Be Your Pick For This Week!
- Janhvi Kapoor On Getting A Break Because She's Sridevi's Daughter: I Feel Bullied & Cornered
- Not Sridevi Or Karan Johar, THIS Person Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name For Dhadak!
- Janhvi Kapoor Not Excited About Being Compared To Sridevi; Wants To Create Her Own Identity!
- Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi, 'I Don't Want You To Tell Me How I Should Do It' Before Shooting Dhadak!
- Did Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Feel Any Pressure For Recreating 'Zingaat' For Dhadak?
Ever since Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Karan Johar for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism', nepotism has become one hot topic of discussion. And amid all the hullabaloo over 'nepotism', Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor under Dharma Productions and all hell broke loose. Janhvi also got trolled for featuring on the cover of Vogue even before of her debut and without achieving anything in life! While the D-day for Janhvi Kapoor is just three days away, we have brought to you a list of seven star kids, who failed miserably in Bollywood!
Uday Chopra
Uday Chopra hails from one of the most reputed families of the B-town - The Chopras! Despite being the son of maverick director, Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra failed to showcase any acting prowess on the silver screen.
Tanisha Mukerji
Tanisha Mukerji and Kajol are the daughters of veteran actress, Tanuja. But when it comes it making it big in Bollywood, Tanisha is no where close to her sister Kajol's stardom in the industry.
Esha Deol
Like Uday Chopra & Tanisha Mukerji, the 'bloodline formula' didn't work much for Esha Deol either. Though, the Dhoom actress has worked with many Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, audience never appreciated her presence on screen like her mom, Hema Malini.
Soha Ali Khan
Going by the number of films Soha Ali Khan has done in her career, it is obvious that the audience didn't quite love Sharmila Tagore's daughter as much as her son Saif Ali Khan.
Zayed Khan
Zayed Khan is yet another bad example of 'nepotism'. He piggybacked on Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, but never proved his acting mettle in the industry. Result - audience hardly miss him!
Fardeen Khan
Despite doing some interesting films like Jungle and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Firoz Khan's son, Fardeen Khan failed to achieve stardom and also failed to make a strong comeback.
Tusshar Kapoor
While the daughter of Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor is touted as the 'game-changer' of Indian television, his son Tusshar Kapoor fell flat on his face, while making any name for himself in the world of acting.
Coming back to Janhvi, Dhadak is releasing on July 20, 2018 and it would be interesting to see, if Janhvi passes the litmus test or not!