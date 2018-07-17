English
 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor VS Nepotism: 7 Star Kids Who Failed Miserably In Bollywood Despite All The Hype

Janhvi Kapoor VS Nepotism: 7 Star Kids Who Failed Miserably In Bollywood Despite All The Hype

    Ever since Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Karan Johar for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism', nepotism has become one hot topic of discussion. And amid all the hullabaloo over 'nepotism', Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor under Dharma Productions and all hell broke loose. Janhvi also got trolled for featuring on the cover of Vogue even before of her debut and without achieving anything in life! While the D-day for Janhvi Kapoor is just three days away, we have brought to you a list of seven star kids, who failed miserably in Bollywood!

    Uday Chopra

    Uday Chopra hails from one of the most reputed families of the B-town - The Chopras! Despite being the son of maverick director, Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra failed to showcase any acting prowess on the silver screen.

    Tanisha Mukerji

    Tanisha Mukerji and Kajol are the daughters of veteran actress, Tanuja. But when it comes it making it big in Bollywood, Tanisha is no where close to her sister Kajol's stardom in the industry.

    Esha Deol

    Like Uday Chopra & Tanisha Mukerji, the 'bloodline formula' didn't work much for Esha Deol either. Though, the Dhoom actress has worked with many Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, audience never appreciated her presence on screen like her mom, Hema Malini.

    Soha Ali Khan

    Going by the number of films Soha Ali Khan has done in her career, it is obvious that the audience didn't quite love Sharmila Tagore's daughter as much as her son Saif Ali Khan.

    Zayed Khan

    Zayed Khan is yet another bad example of 'nepotism'. He piggybacked on Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, but never proved his acting mettle in the industry. Result - audience hardly miss him!

    Fardeen Khan

    Despite doing some interesting films like Jungle and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Firoz Khan's son, Fardeen Khan failed to achieve stardom and also failed to make a strong comeback.

    Tusshar Kapoor

    While the daughter of Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor is touted as the 'game-changer' of Indian television, his son Tusshar Kapoor fell flat on his face, while making any name for himself in the world of acting.


    Coming back to Janhvi, Dhadak is releasing on July 20, 2018 and it would be interesting to see, if Janhvi passes the litmus test or not!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
