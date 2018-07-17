 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor VS Nepotism: 7 Star Kids Who Failed Miserably In Bollywood Despite All The Hype

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra hails from one of the most reputed families of the B-town - The Chopras! Despite being the son of maverick director, Yash Chopra, Uday Chopra failed to showcase any acting prowess on the silver screen.



Tanisha Mukerji

Tanisha Mukerji and Kajol are the daughters of veteran actress, Tanuja. But when it comes it making it big in Bollywood, Tanisha is no where close to her sister Kajol's stardom in the industry.



Esha Deol

Like Uday Chopra & Tanisha Mukerji, the 'bloodline formula' didn't work much for Esha Deol either. Though, the Dhoom actress has worked with many Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, audience never appreciated her presence on screen like her mom, Hema Malini.



Soha Ali Khan

Going by the number of films Soha Ali Khan has done in her career, it is obvious that the audience didn't quite love Sharmila Tagore's daughter as much as her son Saif Ali Khan.



Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan is yet another bad example of 'nepotism'. He piggybacked on Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt, but never proved his acting mettle in the industry. Result - audience hardly miss him!



Fardeen Khan

Despite doing some interesting films like Jungle and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Firoz Khan's son, Fardeen Khan failed to achieve stardom and also failed to make a strong comeback.



Tusshar Kapoor

While the daughter of Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor is touted as the 'game-changer' of Indian television, his son Tusshar Kapoor fell flat on his face, while making any name for himself in the world of acting.

