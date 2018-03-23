 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special! Here's 10 Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The 'Queen'

Related Articles
The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 31st birthday today on March 23, 2018 and her sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to wish the actress and posted a picture of Kangana planting a sapling and captioned it as, "On her b'day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life."
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most boldest actresses we've ever come across in Bollywood as she locked horns with the biggest names in the industry such as Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and many more. Now let's us all forget this for a moment and walk down memory lane as we've collated really cute and adorable childhood pictures of Kangana Ranaut. She looks as cute as a button in these, folks! View them below.
She's The Man!
Kangana Ranaut has come a long way in Bollywood and achieved quite a lot in a decade. The actress carved her own way to the top with little or no help from others.
Bold & Beautiful
Nobody messes with Kangana Ranaut and her tussles with Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman areproof for it. She rocked their boats!
The Trump Of Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut has similar characteristics to President Donald Trump. Both are capable of lashing out against their opponents without fear. They speak whatever and whenever they want without giving a damn.
Karan Johar Broke Out In Cold Sweat!
During a chat show with Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut called out Karan Johar right on his face that he's the flag-bearer of nepotism and KJo and Saif Ali Khan sat there cringing.
Nepotism Issue Breaks Out!
Kangana Ranaut added more fuel to fire on the nepotism issue and Karan Johar along with other Bollywood celebrities faced the heat and were bombarded with questions about nepotism.
She Mocked SRK, Hrithik & KJO In The AIB Song!
If you assume that Kangana Ranaut lets things go easily, think again! She came out with a bang with a parody song with AIB and mocked Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar in it.
Karan Johar Tries To Fight Back, Loses!
An enraged Karan Johar tried to fight back against Kangana Ranaut after the AIB video was released and tweeted against her. However, people found it lame and it backfired!
Nobody Wished Kangana Ranaut On Twitter!
Also, no celebrity wished Kangana Ranaut on Twitter and we wonder why, folks! She's now the 'one woman army' and nobody dares to come in contact with her.
On The Work Front
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and is also shooting for Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao.
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut!
Wish you a very happy birthday Kangana Ranaut! Have many many more...