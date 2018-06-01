 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Was Thrown Out Of KNPH; Gave Shocking Interview About Hrithik-Ameesha Post Rejection

Rakesh Roshan Was Very Happy With The Casting Initially

As per Masala.com, ''Initially Rakesh thought he had managed a casting coup when he signed Randhir Kapoor and Babita's daughter to star with his son in his debut film. As the gen next of two prominent Bollywood families, the casting created a huge buzz. But then trouble started early on during the filming.''

Kareena Refused To Shoot A Song

''After having shot for a day with Kareena, Rakesh had a discussion on the future plan - a dance sequence aboard a ship. To his surprise, Kareena flatly refused to shoot for the song. Bebo reportedly said, "But we (Babita and her) told you we don't want to shoot a song."

Not Just Bebo, Even Her Mother Refused To Listen

''Rakesh then decided to talk to her mother, Babita who, he felt would convince her daughter to follow his directions. But Rakesh could not believe what happened next. Babita was even more reluctant and reportedly said, "No way! She will not do a song."

The Unreasonable Demands

''The main problem between the Roshans and the Kapoors were the seemingly unreasonable demands that Babita placed. Considering that Bebo was just a newcomer, Rakesh was all the more incensed by their behaviour. Babita demanded that Kareena should get top billing over Hrithik in the credits of the film.''

Kareena Wanted Her Spot Boy Everywhere To Carry An Umbrella

''Bebo allegedly wanted her spot boy to tag along wherever she went...even on shoots abroad! When Rakesh denied that facility Kareena reportedly asked, "But who will hold the umbrella for mummy and me?"

She Refused To Shoot Without Her Hairdresser

''Later, as a consolation, Rakesh agreed to have Kareena's chosen dress designer, Manish Malhotra fly with them. The young actress also asked Roshan senior to reportedly cough up a huge sum to pay her hairdresser and said that unless the payment was made, she would not shoot.''

Kareena Is Nothing But An Employee

''An angry friend of the director said in an interview, "She is nothing but an employee. He does not even pay Madhuri Dixit's hairdresser." Babita apparently asked Rakesh to show her the rushes after every shot and urged him to reshoot if she felt they were not good. Finally, an exasperated Rakesh took a call - he decided to fire Kareena from the film.''

Kareena's Shocking Interview After Rejection

After her ouster, Kareena Kapoor gave an interview to a leading film magazine, "The film (Kaho Naa...) is a huge success so I would have definitely become a star had I acted in it. But I don't know if I want to be labeled as just a star. There is a new star every Friday.''

Not Even Five Seconds Were Spent On Ameesha

''I'd rather be known as an actress and that would have not been possible if I had done Kaho Naa... The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha.''

She Just Does Not Look Beautiful

''There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn't look beautiful but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal but I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I'm glad I didn't do the film."