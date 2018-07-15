 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 7 Quotes Of Hers On Love & Break-up That Every Lover Will Relate To!

Related Articles
Today (July 16, 2018), one of the most hardworking actresses of the B-town, Katrina Kaif turns 35 years old. Katrina is surely an inspiration to so many young girls. Be it personal life or professional front, Katrina has handled everything with so much of panache. But today, we will not talk about how hardworking an actress/dancer she is but how strong a woman she is. A diva, who went through emotional turmoil but came out even stronger!
Presenting to you seven quotes of Katrina Kaif on 'love and break-up' that will surely soothe your heart and if you have ever fallen in love you will surely relate to each and every word said by her!
We Just Can’t Disagree With Her!
"The most painful things and the happiest things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it. Love strikes when you least expect it."
Who Doesn’t Dream That?
"Everyone has a dream to get a perfect life partner. But this is not so easy in real life. In fact, one doesn't love; it happens."
Katrina’s Take On Love
"I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people, learnt to be less selfish, more giving, more supportive of a person's dreams, more supportive of a person's internal growth apart from your own and understanding the person better."
The Truth Has Been Spoken!
"I think what you learn from relationships is that they are unpredictable. Love should be all about giving and trusting."
Follow Your Heart But Take Your Brain With You
"You don't have to give in to every emotion you feel. I feel everything, I process everything, but there are a lot of emotions we feel, which we don't need to go down that path."
Go With The Flow..
I don't believe there is any point in holding on to too many things in life. Going by my past journey, I am not certain where life will take me, what turns and twists will happen; nobody knows where they will end up. As life changes direction, I'll flow with it.
This Is Our Favourite!
"Don't waste time. If you love someone tell them because sooner or later someone else is going to."
Filmibeat wishes Katrina Kaif, a very happy birthday!