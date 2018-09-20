English
 »   »   »  SHUT UP! When Katrina Kaif Told Neil Nitin To Say 'SORRY' To Shahrukh Khan For MISBEHAVING With Him

SHUT UP! When Katrina Kaif Told Neil Nitin To Say 'SORRY' To Shahrukh Khan For MISBEHAVING With Him

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Shocking, isn't it? But it's true! Once, while hosting a famous film awards (Filmfare), Shahrukh Khan made a few jokes about Neil Nitin Mukesh's name, which the latter did not like and told the superstar to 'shut up'. Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu were shocked to see Neil's reaction and told him to apologise immediately. But was it for real or just a stunt to raise the TRP? Here's what Neil had revealed to famous journalist Subhash K Jha.

    I Broke Eggs On Shahrukh & Saif's Heads

    He told a web portal, ''I'm still shaking. Imagine me telling Shahrukh Khan to shut up! But I did. That isn't all. At the end of the show I walked up to Shahrukh and Saif and broke eggs on their heads."

    It Was Planned By Shahrukh Khan

    "It was all planned by Shahrukh Sir. I was told by the organizers the Moranis from beforehand that I was supposed to be part of Shahrukh's act. I was supposed to reach early and rehearse for it.''

    When I Reached The Venue

    ''But as luck would have it I had gone to town to pick up my parents and got stuck in the traffic. By the time I reached the venue there was only time for a quick briefing on what I had to do."

    I Begged Shahrukh Khan But He Didn't Listen

    "How could I say shut up to Shahrukh Khan? I've never been rude even to my driver. But he insisted. He also told me to throw eggs at him and Saif at the end of the show. I begged and pleaded to spare me. But Shahrukh didn't listen."

    I Can Never Dare To Throw Eggs At Shahrukh

    "Instead of throwing the eggs I walked up to Saif and Shahrukh and broke the eggs on their heads. How could I throw eggs at them? Their fans would never forgive me!"

    Katrina Told Me To Apologise To SRK At Once

    "Bipasha rushed to me and said if it was an act then it was really scary. Katrina stormed up to me after the show and told me to apologize to SRK, AT ONCE."

    I Won't Do It Again

    "I'm glad people finally got to see my mischievous side...But no thanks. Never again."

    What Shahrukh Khan Had Said?

    "Why do you have three first names and no surname? My name is Khan. Saif too is a Khan. How come you have no last name?"

    Well, after reading this, we must say Shahrukh definitely knows how to keep the audiences entertained with his pranks!

    Also Read: Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shahrukh Khan Is The Winner, But There's A Hilarious Twist!

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 0:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue