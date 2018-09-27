English
Lata Mangeshkar Turns 89: These Rare Photos Of 'Nightingale Of India' Are A Prized Collection!

By
    'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain', these lines perfectly describe Lata Mangeshkar. Known as the Nightingale of India, the legendary singer continues to leave all mesmerized even after so many years. She has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and has sung in over 36 regional and foreign languages. Having lost her father at the age of 13, she didn't let the tragedy get to her and eventually went on to become one of the legendary singers of all times.

    In one of her interviews, Lata said, "I've had to make many sacrifices all my life. When I was a child my father passed away. There were only sacrifices to be made thereafter. Karna hi padta tha. I was the eldest child of a family of daughters with only one brother who was the youngest of the lot.

    Hridayanath was only 4 when our father died. I had to shoulder all the responsibilities. When a person is young he or she's tempted to shrug off family responsibilities and move on in life. This didn't happen with me. At least not as far as I know. Even if I strayed I didn't keep flowing with the current. I came back and did the right thing by the family. This was God's will.

    I had to shoulder familial responsibilities. But whatever I got beyond that, is due to a bit of hard work-yes. But I always feel I've got much more than I deserve. Maybe that's why I have evolved as an artiste."

    As the singing legend turns 89 today, we bring you some her rare pictures which are timeless. Time to press the rewind button-

    What's On Her Mind?

    These candid click of the legendary singer at her residence is pure gold!

    Just Wow

    An 18-year Lata Mangeshkar poses for a picture standing next to the first car- Hillman.

    Laugh Like There Is No Tomorrow

    Sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are seen sharing a hearty laugh in this click.

    The Mangeshkar Sisters

    Seen in this frame are the Mangeshkar sisters- Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Usha Khanna.

    Such A Cute Sight!

    Dressed in nauvaaris, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale play fugadi.

    Band, Baaja Aur Lata Didi!

    Here's a picture of the singer when she attended Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's wedding.

    Timeless Click

    Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Kumari and Geeta Dutt captured in one frame!

    Caught In A Pensive Mood

    One more candid click of Lataji for all you folks!

    This Is Absolutely Amazing

    Now that's what we call a legendary picture! Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar go click-click on Raj Kapoor's birthday.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
