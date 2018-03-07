 »   »   » Are You Missing Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan? Here Are His Latest Pictures For You!

The entire country loves the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan and his entire family, and it's been quite a while since there was any news about his handsome son Aryan Khan. Well, not to worry, as we have the latest pictures of Aryan for you to drool over! The 20-year-old lad has posed showing off his chest with an unzipped jacket by the pool along with his friend and many more selfies with various other people.
Also, we wonder why Aryan Khan doesn't smile or laugh while posing to the cameras. His smile-less expressions are pretty much the same all throughout his pictures and it'll be a miracle if ever he laughs in his upcoming photos, let alone a smile. View the latest pictures of Aryan Khan below!
The Most Handsome Dude In Town
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of he most handsome star kids in India at the moment and people go bonkers over his smart and appealing looks.
Pictures Galore With Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan is usually approached by youngsters wherever he goes and they end up clicking selfies with him.
Respecting People Comes First
The good part is that Aryan Khan is a patient boy and poses for selfies no matter where he is. He respects people just like his father does.
Growing Number Of Fan Clubs
There are already lots of Aryan Khan fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram and the groups keep sharing his latest pictures regularly.
SRK Found Aryan Fan Clubs Absurd
Shahrukh Khan had previously wondered why fan clubs of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were present on social media platforms as he found it to be absurd.
The Upcoming Baadshah
The fan fare for Aryan Khan is high as people believe that he too can weave magic on the silver screen in the coming future, just like his father.
Picture Please!
Aryan Khan is so used to people asking for pictures or selfies these days, that he stops right in his tracks and poses for the cameras.
Shahrukh Khan's Genes
With the genes of Shahrukh Khan running in Aryan Khan's blood, he might as well end up being the next superstar of the country. We hope he will.