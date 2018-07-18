 »   »   »  Like Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter, 7 Other B-town Debut Jodis Who Created Huge Hype Before Release

Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

If Abhishek Bachchan was the son of Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan hailed from the prestigious Kapoor clan and needless to say that even before the release of the film, Refugee, there was huge hype around the duo!

Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor won hearts of the audiences with their first look poster itself. While their film, Saawariya, failed to create magic at the box office, it gloriously launched the careers of both actors and today they have already carved a niche for themselves!

Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel

Very few of you must be aware that Kareena Kapoor rejected Kaho Na Pyar Hai for Refugee and her film bombed at the box office. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan made a debut alongside Ameesha Patel and their chemistry set the screen on fire!

Rishi Kapoor & Dimple Kapadia

Nobody can forget the film, Bobby, that marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film was the biggest hit of 1973 with net box office collections of Rs 6 Crore!

Sunny Deol & Amrita Singh

Just like Bobby, Betaab, also became one of the biggest hits that year with earnings of Rs 5 Crore. The film marked the debut of Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh. Did you know that Sunny & Amrita had also dated each other in real life?

Bobby Deol & Twinkle Khanna

The younger son of Dharmendra, Bobby Deol debuted in a love story titled Barsaat in 1995, alongside Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna. However, despite the crazy hype around their debut, they failed to create magic on screen!

Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon

While one was the son of Bollywood star, Jackie Shroff, the other was an outsider. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and audience loved their on-screen romance!