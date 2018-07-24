 »   »   »  Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: 5 Evergreen Songs From His Films Which Will Make Your Day!

Manoj Kumar Biography: Life History | Career | Unknown Facts | FilmiBeat

When you hear the word 'Manoj Kumar', you immediately get reminded of films with patriotic themes. Though the actor displayed his acting prowess in movies belonging to different genres, it was films like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and others which earned him the moniker of 'Bharat Kumar'. Born on 24th July, 1937 as Harikrishna Giri Goswami in Abbottabad, a town of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which was a part of India before partition, Manoj landed his first break in the Hindi film industry in a cameo in Fashion (1957) where he played the role of a beggar.

An ardent fan of Dilip Kumar, he changed his name to Manoj Kumar which was Dilip Sab's character name in Shabnam. The actor landed his first leading role in Kaanch Ki Gudia (1960). On former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's request, Manoj Kumar made Upkaar which earned him a Filmfare Award for Direction.

Today on his 81st birthday, we bring you 5 best songs of Manoj Kumar that's worth a listen-