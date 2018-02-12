 »   »   » REAL HORROR STORY! Many Bollywood Stars Use BLACK MAGIC & VOODOO DOLLS To Curse & Hurt Their Rival

A Jealous Friend Had Cursed Ranbir & Katrina

''Their collaboration together, Jagga Jasoos, was, at the time, taking forever to get made. That's when the couple is said to have sought a little other-worldly help. They supposedly hired a ‘healer' who told them that a "jealous friend" had ‘cursed' the house and the couple, which left both their careers in the doldrums.''

But The Curse Was Very Powerful

The healer advised them to organise the cleanse, and they apparently took it a step further by putting crystals and other positive-vibe objects all over the house. Unfortunately, it didn't help.

One could argue that hex from the jealous friend was so powerful that eventually the couple broke up. But that's Bollywood for you. Today, with so much money and expectations riding on films, producers, directors and even actors look to the stars for help.

Stars Resort To Black Magic To Hurt Rivals

Numerology and changing the title of the film is de rigueur; Getting scripts ‘blessed', having large, onsite pujas and picking through an astrology chart to select a release date is all par for the course to ensure a hit.

But there is a dark, seamier side to this all, fuelled by intense competition and the make-or-break brittleness of celluloid careers: Stars have been known to invoke curses, stick pins in voodoo dolls and resort to black magic and tantric arts to physically and emotionally hurt rivals.

To Keep Bad Vibes At Bay

This, in turn, drives many film folk to a paranoia that can only be salved by spiritual healers (and - let's be honest - more than a fair share of quacks) to keep bad vibes and actions at bay. In this frenzied roundabout of curses and counter-curses, black magic and protective ‘shields', voodoo and even witchcraft, healers in Mumbai are making hay.

An Actress Had Enquired, ''How Many Pins Can Be Stuck Inside A Voodoo Doll?''

An online search for ‘black magic in Mumbai' throws up the names and addresses of at least 40 practitioners, many of whom describe their ‘art' as a means to find love, success and peace of mind.

A handful of them have celebrity clients as well - from successful and struggling actors, directors, choreographers and assistants, right down to casting agents. Occasionally, news about a superstar purchasing a 5-kg crystal for his birthday, or an actress enquiring ‘how many pins can be stuck inside a Voodoo doll' to be effective, do pop up, but the healers, wiccans and magicians refuse to reveal any details on record.

Everybody Practices The Black Arts

Once the recording device is switched off, however, they are happy to regale listeners with all the juicy and quirky details about their high-profile patrons' obsessions.

"Everybody practices the black arts, one way or another," says a black magic specialist, preferring to remain anonymous. "The more they succeed, the more they believe in the black arts. If they fail, they feel the need to practise it some more. Curious and affluent clients walk in every day, but they all have one common emotion driving them, fear."

A Director Was Shocked To See The Room Of An Actress

"There are innumerable tales of leading ladies using black magic for their careers," says filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, adding, with a chuckle, "but these are just whispers..."

Mirror spoke to a veteran film writer who, after having walked into the bedroom of a former Bollywood actress who recently tied the knot in a quiet ceremony, discovered that she'd been practicing the black arts since the beginning of her career, to get directors to sign her on.

She Admitted That She Tried To Destroy Her Boyfriend's Career Through Black Magic

The writer recalls the actress' room being completely devoid of any light, with walls and ceilings lined with feathers, bones and glass ornaments. The actress who, at the time, was learning the art of black magic, admitted that when she was spurned by her actor-boyfriend, she tried to destroy his career through black magic.

When Adhyayan Suman Said This About Kangana

She's not the only one. Actor Adhyayan Suman, in a detailed interview last year, had spoken about former girlfriend Kangana Ranaut's obsession with black magic.

Even though Ranaut later denied the allegations, she said there is nothing wrong with people who practice witchcraft. "There's nothing to be ashamed of in witchcraft," she said. "Each person's belief or religion belongs to them." Wiccan priestess Ipsita Roy Chakraverti, who has been practicing witchcraft for the last 32 years, believes that the negativity surrounding witchcraft is not because of the practice itself but because "Indian society is not equipped to deal with women with strong minds and successful professional lives".

More About The Dark Forces

"Black magic is fuelled by powerful forces and spirits, so it's important to know what you're getting into before you start casting spells or performing hexes - otherwise you might be the one who gets harmed. Most clients choose to believe that they will remain unaffected by the dark forces," a Versova-based practitioner warns. "First, the one who is under the spell experiences the presence of negative energy around him or her. Fear acts as a catalyst and forms a strong base for the magic, as the negativity is equivalent to fuelling the process."

How To Remove The Dark Spell & Curse

He adds: "The practice is also carried out secretly. Often, practitioners ask their clients not to reveal the location of where the practice is being done. This is because the first solution to removing someone's spell of you is to find the point of origin. Once the victim reaches that place, the effects gradually dwindle. Other symptoms of a person affected by black magic include insomnia."

The Women Who Are Cursed Suffer From...

He explains that women who are ‘cursed' first suffer from irregular periods and, in extreme cases, undergo premature menopause. "Often, a woman loses her ability to conceive despite the couple being fine, medically. Some victims also experience increased heart rates and constant body pain," he points out.

Someone Had Cursed The Film Sets Of This Award Winning Director

Hypnotherapist Preety Nagpal says, the curious case of the coconut assistant Interspersed with the sinister is also the ridiculous.

An award-winning director was convinced that a rival filmmaker had cursed his Film City set after shooting had to be cancelled on two occasions. Once, the set was completely flooded after a crew member forgot to turn off a cooling pipe, and another time, both the hero and the heroine were held up by delayed flights, and an expensive shooting schedule had to be cancelled.

Then The Spiritual Healer Suggested The Director

When a member of his unit suggested he visit a healer to neutralise the negative energies cast upon his set, the director readily agreed. The healer told him to break a coconut before the start of shooting every day, while simultaneously picturing his rival, would negate the bad energies. Since there was no mishap after he started carrying out this ritual, the filmmaker and his healer decided to take things up a notch.

Before Starting The Shoot The Director Follows This Ritual Now

Before filming his upcoming thriller in Lucknow late last year, the director hired a ‘nariyal assistant', whose responsibilities included purchasing 150 coconuts, cleaning them and presenting them on set each day all through the outdoor schedule. The director also threw in a 30-minute morning puja that would take place under the watchful eyes of his healer, before each day's shoot.

A Voodoo Practitioner Revealed That This Superstar Makes Sure...

In the inner circles of Bollywood's elite, there are many such nariyal assistants," says an Aaram Nagar-based assistant director, who is also a voodoo practitioner. "A veteran superstar makes sure his personal pundit performs a special puja every time he gets on his private jet.

This Superstar Believes That Two Other Veteran Actors Are Jealous Of Him

The puja is done both outside as well inside the jet using sage petals and branches because the star believes two other veteran actors are always casting spells on him."

The superstar once refused to board his jet until his pundit was flown down to the overseas destination to perform the puja. "The more successful an actor becomes, the more scared he or she is of negative energies. But that doesn't stop them from occasionally toying with the dark side themselves," the assistant adds.

The Case Of Blackened Lemons

In another incident from two years ago, a well-known Bengali filmmaker, known to take his time with projects, threw a fit and fired his ‘nariyal assistant' on a television set for forgetting to remind him about performing a special puja before the first day's shoot. "The filmmaker is known for warning his unit to look out for ‘blackened lemons' that may be hidden all over his set to hinder the shoot, " says an AD who worked with him. "When a shot doesn't turn out as expected even after multiple takes, the director is known to have sent his unit members scrambling to find the hidden lemons."

The Client Often Expects To Send Negative Energy To Someone Else

Clinical hypnotherapist, and tarot, rune and angel-board reader, Preety Nagpal, who has mastered approximately 35 modalities of energy therapy over the last five years, says that sooner or later, many of her affluent clients request her "to teach their supposed nemesis a lesson".

"Big shots often have requests like, ‘I am unable to get my money back or a product I am seeking is not coming my way', and they go on to admit that a certain person is jealous of their success," says Nagpal. Her clients then expect her to "send negative energies towards someone else".

Black Magic Is Not The Only Way

"But black magic isn't the only way," she says. "I've managed to bring people out of their negative chain of thought using the practice of hypno-drama. I take a client seeking a negative remedy into a trance, where they can have a word with the person they believe is harassing them.

Using energies, the two talk it out and forgive each other. This can happen over one sitting or over several months." She points out that some hypno-drama takes place with touch, and some without. "I have experienced a client sensing a shift in his or her own nature, as well as the nature of the person they believed was harming them. Hypno-drama works beautifully when you have faith in your healer," Nagpal adds.

Fear Attracts Voodoo Dolls

Even though she does not practice black magic herself, Nagpal says the prevalence of the black arts in Mumbai has increased manifold with people not realising the amount of ‘bad karma' they are gathering.

"Positive and negative energies work in combination with wind, water and other natural forces surrounding your aura," she says. "Fear creates a lot of negative energy, which in return attracts voodoo dolls, turning your aura bad, and then sour. The idea is to explain to clients to use positive energy to obliterate negativities. And that's what I'm constantly trying to do," she says.

