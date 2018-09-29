 »   »   »  Mehmood's 87th Birth Anniversary: A Closer Look At The Man Who Was More Than Just Laughs!

Mehmood Loved Cars

His brother Anwar Ali revealed in one of his interviews, "Bhaijaan's flamboyance was part of his personality. He lived like a king both in terms of his lifestyle but also his large-heartedness. He looked after our extended kutumb of 150 people. He loved cars and at one point he owned a fleet of 24 cars including a Stingray, Dodge, Impala, MG, Jaguar and others. He had an in-house mechanic named Austin. He'd ask him to paint the car to match with the colour of the suit he was to wear for an event. It didnt matter if he had to spend around a lakh to colour it! He'd even match his shoes with the colour of the car."

Did You Know This?

"If the end credits of the film read, ‘And Mehmood', distributors would pounce to buy it. He was paid more than heroes, around seven and a half lakhs for 14 days of shooting. Once Gregory Peck was in Mumbai and met Bhaijaan at Mehboob Studio. He couldn't help remark, "You're too handsome for a comedian!"

He Had A Heart Of Gold

"Bhaijaan enjoyed shopping in London. If he liked a particular shirt/pant/shoes, he'd pick up all colours in that style. But it was never about ‘I, me, myself'. Once on returning from a trip abroad, he got so many gifts for everyone that they had to be brought home in a tempo. These included Seiko watches for the liftman, the watchman and even the postman!"

Mehmood Had A Special Nickname For Amitabh Bachchan

Big B recollects, "Mehmood Bhai was among the early contributors to my career graph ; he having faith from day one in me, much against the wishes and comments of naysayers. For some peculiar reason he would address me as ‘Danger Diabolic', and was the first producer to give me a lead role - ‘Bombay to Goa', a remake of a Tamil hit ‘Madras to Pondicherry', that had that other brilliant comedian Nagesh from the South, opposite Aruna Irani."

Why He Stuck To Mahesh As His Screen Name

"Bhaijaan respected all faiths. That's why he stuck to ‘Mahesh' (the name of Lord Shiva) as his screen name. We'd perform the Eid namaz together at Azad Maidan. People recognised him but never disturbed him. Then he'd go to Johnny Walker's place and ask for Eidi (gift money). He also frequented the dargahs of Sufi saints Makhdoomshah Baba (in Mahim and Malad) and Kamar Ali Darvesh (Shivapur, Pune)," his brother revealed in an interview.

This Is Funny

Narrating a childhood incident, his brother said in an interview, "The earliest memory of Bhaijaan that comes to mind is the time when my father (actor/dancer Mumtaz Ali) would give me `10 as pocket money and Bhaijaan would talk me into giving them to him. "Throw it! It's just paper," he'd urge. He'd lure me with one paisa and two paisa coins saying, "This is real money!" I'd happily give him the notes and run out to buy Parry sweets, the coins jingling in my pocket!"