 »   »   »  Mehmood's 87th Birth Anniversary: A Closer Look At The Man Who Was More Than Just Laughs!

Related Articles
'Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua Dilwaale Hain, Hum Tere Tere Tere Chahanewale,' everytime you listen to this track from Gumnaam featuring Mehmood, you just can't help yourself from smiling! That was the charm of this man who is known to be one of the greatest comedians of Indian cinema. Well, the man wasn't just restricted to laughs. He could even leave you teary-eyed when it came to the emotional scenes.
Mehmood began his Bollywood journey with as an artist in Bombay Talkies film, Kismet. Since then, he starred in various hits like Padosan, Pyaar Kiye Jaa, Do Phool, Sadhu Aur Shaitan, Kunwara Baap, Sabse Bada Rupaiya amongst others. On his 87th birth anniversary today, we give you a closer glimpse at this 'King Of Comedy's life-
Mehmood Loved Cars
His brother Anwar Ali revealed in one of his interviews, "Bhaijaan's flamboyance was part of his personality. He lived like a king both in terms of his lifestyle but also his large-heartedness. He looked after our extended kutumb of 150 people. He loved cars and at one point he owned a fleet of 24 cars including a Stingray, Dodge, Impala, MG, Jaguar and others. He had an in-house mechanic named Austin. He'd ask him to paint the car to match with the colour of the suit he was to wear for an event. It didnt matter if he had to spend around a lakh to colour it! He'd even match his shoes with the colour of the car."
Did You Know This?
"If the end credits of the film read, ‘And Mehmood', distributors would pounce to buy it. He was paid more than heroes, around seven and a half lakhs for 14 days of shooting. Once Gregory Peck was in Mumbai and met Bhaijaan at Mehboob Studio. He couldn't help remark, "You're too handsome for a comedian!"
He Had A Heart Of Gold
"Bhaijaan enjoyed shopping in London. If he liked a particular shirt/pant/shoes, he'd pick up all colours in that style. But it was never about ‘I, me, myself'. Once on returning from a trip abroad, he got so many gifts for everyone that they had to be brought home in a tempo. These included Seiko watches for the liftman, the watchman and even the postman!"
Mehmood Had A Special Nickname For Amitabh Bachchan
Big B recollects, "Mehmood Bhai was among the early contributors to my career graph ; he having faith from day one in me, much against the wishes and comments of naysayers. For some peculiar reason he would address me as ‘Danger Diabolic', and was the first producer to give me a lead role - ‘Bombay to Goa', a remake of a Tamil hit ‘Madras to Pondicherry', that had that other brilliant comedian Nagesh from the South, opposite Aruna Irani."
Why He Stuck To Mahesh As His Screen Name
"Bhaijaan respected all faiths. That's why he stuck to ‘Mahesh' (the name of Lord Shiva) as his screen name. We'd perform the Eid namaz together at Azad Maidan. People recognised him but never disturbed him. Then he'd go to Johnny Walker's place and ask for Eidi (gift money). He also frequented the dargahs of Sufi saints Makhdoomshah Baba (in Mahim and Malad) and Kamar Ali Darvesh (Shivapur, Pune)," his brother revealed in an interview.
This Is Funny
Narrating a childhood incident, his brother said in an interview, "The earliest memory of Bhaijaan that comes to mind is the time when my father (actor/dancer Mumtaz Ali) would give me `10 as pocket money and Bhaijaan would talk me into giving them to him. "Throw it! It's just paper," he'd urge. He'd lure me with one paisa and two paisa coins saying, "This is real money!" I'd happily give him the notes and run out to buy Parry sweets, the coins jingling in my pocket!"