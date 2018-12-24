 »   »   »  Mohammed Rafi's 94th Birthday Anniversary: Remembering The Man With A Golden Voice!

Did You Know This?

Mohammed Rafi was fondly called as 'Pheeko' during his childhood days.

He Was Paid Rs. 10 For His First Song!

Naushad recalled in an interview, "Rafi actually came to Mumbai with a letter from my father in Lucknow! At that point I had no song for him but asked him if he would sing in my chorus. He was paid Rs 10 for that!

Very soon, he proved that he was unmatched as singer. He would always help the needy, but would ensure that the money was handed over by his man Zaheer. I asked him once why he did this, and he replied, "Main denewala kaun hoon? Denewala to Allah hai!'

When O.P Nayyar Refused To Work For Rafi For Two Years!

"The biggest blunder of my entire career was in removing this farishta from my music rooms for two years in the 60s because Rafisaab reported late for a recording of mine!

Two years later, he met me and affectionately asked me why I was not working with him. I had missed him tremendously, so I relented and he was back with me.

He would love my peppy songs, and would hope for yet another whenever he arrived after singing a melodramatic litany with someone else!," recalled O.P Nayyar.

He Even Acted In His Films

Mohammed Rafi made his acting debut in 1947 in Shaukat Rizvi's Jugnu after which he acted in two others.

Rafi's Biggest Compliment

A blind man once told that he doesn't need eyes as long as he had ears to hear him sing!

A Wow Fact

On Shammi Kapoor's request, he sang the first verse of the iconic song, 'Dil Ke Jharoke Mein' in one breath!