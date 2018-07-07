 »   »   »  Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: A Glimpse Into Her Beautiful Relationship With Son Ranbir Kapoor!

Related Articles
- Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: A Walk Down Memory Lane Of Her Love With Hubby Rishi Kapoor
- Is It This Quality Of Alia Bhatt That Makes Her 'MORE ACCEPTABLE' Than Katrina Kaif To Neetu Kapoor?
- Katrina Kaif STORMS OUT Of Restaurant Seeing Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor At The Same Place!
- Unlike Katrina, Alia Bhatt Has Surely IMPRESSED Ranbir Kapoor’s Family; Riddhima GIFTS This To Her
- Neetu Kapoor REACTS To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair; Comments On His Break-up With Katrina Kaif
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- INSIDE PICS! Alia Bhatt Had A 'Working' Birthday But We Are Jealous Of Her
- This Will HURT Katrina Kaif! How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted When Neetu Talked About His Arranged Marriage
- WEDDING BELLS! Neetu Kapoor Went To London With Ranbir Kapoor To Finalise His MARRIAGE?
- UNEXPECTED! Ranbir Kapoor Left Katrina Kaif But His Mom Neetu Kapoor Still Likes Her!
- PICS: Deepika Padukone BONDS With Rani Mukerji & Ranbir's Mom Neetu Kapoor At HT Most Stylish Awards
- Rishi Kapoor On Wife Neetu Kapoor: She Has Lost Weight, People Tell Me That I Don’t Feed Her!
It is said that no one knows a man better than the women in his life. Then it could be either be his mother, wife, daughter or even a friend! Not just in films, Neetu Kapoor is a star in real life as well! She started her career as a child artiste in Do Kaliyaan. As years passed by, the beautiful actress made her way into the top-league of actresses and her reel romance with Rishi Kapoor turned to real.
Post marriage, she bid goodbye to films. Explaining her decision later in an interview, Neetu said, "To give up my career was my decision. I wanted a family. I was really tired of working, I had done almost 70 films in seven years of my career with three shifts every day. I wasn't nervous as I had already got familiar with Rishi's family and knew them well." She was soon blessed with two kids-Riddhima and Ranbir.
We all know that while Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor have not always had the warmest relationship, the former has always been more closer to his mother.
As Neetu Kapoor turns a year older today, here's a sneak-peek into her inevitable bond with son Ranbir-
There's No Love Greater Than A Mother's Love
In an interview with senior journalist Sathya Saran when asked if a son is more precious than a daughter, Neetu had said, "The first time I held Ranbir in my arms, my thought was, he's my baby, my child, my world. It was the same with Ridhima, my first born. I loved them both. He would often ask, "Do you love Ridhima more than me, or who do you love more?" My answer always was, "I love Ridhima two years more than you."
But She's A Disciplinarian Too
"If I said NO, he (Ranbir) would not argue, he would just listen to me. Like when he was too much into going out with friends, one day I said, "Why don't you pack your bag, and take your clothes and just live there? There is no point in your coming and treating this place like a hotel, we hardly see you anyway. He heard me out, then quietly went up to his room, and came down a bit later. He had changed into his night clothes and sat down and watched tv with me and we had dinner. I asked him, "what happened, aren't you going out," and he replied, "but you said..." That was all.
Neetu Is Ranbir's Top Priority
Ranbir had once said, "I don't believe in Mother's Day. A mother is always our first love, and our last love, and there's no greater relationship than a child and mother.We are what we are because of our mother. And I hope I can keep my mother happy, smiling and positive always, and that she enjoys all her life. That's my top priority."
We Are Sure Most Of Us Would Relate To This!
When Ranbir's debut film Saawariya hit the big screens, Neetu in an interview had said, "I never pampered Ranbir! I pampered my daughter Ridhima because I always knew she was going to get married and go away, so I gave her everything. But Ranbir had it much tougher. I never gave him anything on a platter. Ranbir still gets a fixed pocket money. I like the ritual. Even when Ranbir is earning in millions I'd like to continue giving him pocket money. I've given him a good foundation in life. I've taught him to be nice to people, no matter what."
Mommy Says It Right
"He can never hurt me. If I get angry, Ranbir looks at me and asks if I had a bad day. And I melt. His way of dealing with problems is so calming. Even at school, Ranbir sorted out all the fights among his friends. He's also very street smart. You can't fool Ranbir. He's far more worldly-wise than I am. He thinks and then acts and talks," she had revealed in the same interview.
He's A Mamma's Boy
Meanwhile once in an interview when Ranbir was asked by Rajeev Masand who is on his speed dial, the Kapoor scion had replied, "Mom".
Years have passed by, Neetu Kapoor's adorable equation with son Ranbir continues to bring a smile on our face!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.