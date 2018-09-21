 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Was SHOCKED! When Neil Nitin Mukesh MISBEHAVED With Shahrukh Khan & Told Him To SHUTUP

I Broke Eggs On Shahrukh & Saif's Heads

He told a web portal, ''I'm still shaking. Imagine me telling Shahrukh Khan to shut up! But I did. That isn't all. At the end of the show I walked up to Shahrukh and Saif and broke eggs on their heads."

It Was Planned By Shahrukh Khan

"It was all planned by Shahrukh Sir. I was told by the organizers the Moranis from beforehand that I was supposed to be part of Shahrukh's act. I was supposed to reach early and rehearse for it.''

When I Reached The Venue

''But as luck would have it I had gone to town to pick up my parents and got stuck in the traffic. By the time I reached the venue there was only time for a quick briefing on what I had to do."

I Begged Shahrukh Khan But He Didn't Listen

"How could I say shut up to Shahrukh Khan? I've never been rude even to my driver. But he insisted. He also told me to throw eggs at him and Saif at the end of the show. I begged and pleaded to spare me. But Shahrukh didn't listen."

I Can Never Dare To Throw Eggs At Shahrukh

"Instead of throwing the eggs I walked up to Saif and Shahrukh and broke the eggs on their heads. How could I throw eggs at them? Their fans would never forgive me!"

Katrina Told Me To Apologise To SRK At Once

"Bipasha rushed to me and said if it was an act then it was really scary. Katrina stormed up to me after the show and told me to apologize to SRK, AT ONCE."

I Won't Do It Again

"I'm glad people finally got to see my mischievous side...But no thanks. Never again."

What Shahrukh Khan Had Said?

"Why do you have three first names and no surname? My name is Khan. Saif too is a Khan. How come you have no last name?"