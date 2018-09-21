 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Was SHOCKED! When Neil Nitin Mukesh MISBEHAVED With Shahrukh Khan & Told Him To SHUTUP

Related Articles
- BB 12: Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar & The Khan Sisters Made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Blush
-
- Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shahrukh Khan Is The Winner, But There's A Hilarious Twist!
- CATFIGHT OF 90s! When Karisma Kapoor INSULTED Raveena Tandon Publicly At Shahrukh Khan's Holi Bash
- Shahrukh Khan: During The Making Of DDLJ, My Sister Fell Ill, They Said She Will Not Survive
- Shahrukh Khan Reveals AbRam's Cute Name For Ganpati Bappa, Shares An Adorable Click!
- When Gauri Reacted To Shahrukh Khan's Controversies: I Ain't Dependent On Him, Not Even Emotionally
- Will Shahrukh Khan Play A Marvel Superhero? This Person Spills The Beans
- The Power Of Bollywood! How Shahrukh Khan Saved An Indian Man's Life In War-Torn Syria
- Ambani’s Ganesh Utsav 2018: Shahrukh-Gauri Set Hearts Aflutter; Karisma & Kareena Turn Heads [PICS]
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 5 Best Songs That Will Set The Festive Spirit!
- Shahrukh Khan Felicitated As The 'Game Changer' At India-UK Business Summit In London; See Pics!
- When Salman Khan MOCKED At Shahrukh Khan's Six-packs: It Must Have Become Four-packs By Now
Shocking, isn't it? But it's true! Once, while hosting a famous film awards (Filmfare), Shahrukh Khan made a few jokes about Neil Nitin Mukesh's name, which the latter did not like and told the superstar to 'shut up'. Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu were shocked to see Neil's reaction and told him to apologise immediately. But was it for real or just a stunt to raise the TRP? Here's what Neil had revealed to famous journalist Subhash K Jha.
I Broke Eggs On Shahrukh & Saif's Heads
He told a web portal, ''I'm still shaking. Imagine me telling Shahrukh Khan to shut up! But I did. That isn't all. At the end of the show I walked up to Shahrukh and Saif and broke eggs on their heads."
It Was Planned By Shahrukh Khan
"It was all planned by Shahrukh Sir. I was told by the organizers the Moranis from beforehand that I was supposed to be part of Shahrukh's act. I was supposed to reach early and rehearse for it.''
When I Reached The Venue
''But as luck would have it I had gone to town to pick up my parents and got stuck in the traffic. By the time I reached the venue there was only time for a quick briefing on what I had to do."
I Begged Shahrukh Khan But He Didn't Listen
"How could I say shut up to Shahrukh Khan? I've never been rude even to my driver. But he insisted. He also told me to throw eggs at him and Saif at the end of the show. I begged and pleaded to spare me. But Shahrukh didn't listen."
I Can Never Dare To Throw Eggs At Shahrukh
"Instead of throwing the eggs I walked up to Saif and Shahrukh and broke the eggs on their heads. How could I throw eggs at them? Their fans would never forgive me!"
Katrina Told Me To Apologise To SRK At Once
"Bipasha rushed to me and said if it was an act then it was really scary. Katrina stormed up to me after the show and told me to apologize to SRK, AT ONCE."
I Won't Do It Again
"I'm glad people finally got to see my mischievous side...But no thanks. Never again."
What Shahrukh Khan Had Said?
"Why do you have three first names and no surname? My name is Khan. Saif too is a Khan. How come you have no last name?"
Well, after reading this, we must say Shahrukh definitely knows how to keep the audiences entertained with his pranks!
Also Read: Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shahrukh Khan Is The Winner, But There's A Hilarious Twist!