 »   »   » SCANDALOUS! Never Stayed In Same Hotel Room With Jeetendra; Will Not Marry A Married Man: Sridevi

Before marrying Bonney Kapoor, Sridevi was linked to her co-star Jeetendra after they worked together in films like Himmatwalla, Jaani Dost and Justice Choudhary.

After reading the rumours about her affair with Jeetendra, Sridevi gave a very shocking interview to a leading magazine in the year 1984, in which she said that she will not marry a married man. Read the excerpts:

On Her Rumoured Affair When asked about her relationship with Jeetandra, Sridevi had said, "He is such a nice man, I can never forget how helpful he was on my first day of shooting. I was extremely nervous since Hindi was a new language for me, and my first Hindi film Solva Sawan, hadn't done well. But Jeetu gave me all the moral support and confidence I needed.'' He Went Out Of The Way ''He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable by explaining the dialogues to me, and his kind and helpful nature really appealed to me." On Staying In Jeetendra's Room "Never! Honestly, till this day, I have never been to Jeetu's hotel room, nor has he ever come home. I know people have been saying a lot of bad things, but this is the truth." I Am Not A Man Eater "I am an innocent girl. I'm not a fool, but I am not a calculative person either. And I am certainly not a man-eater," she had said. On Her Relationship Rumours "It's not new to me. I'm used to and prepared for things like this. My parents, though conservative, know what this industry is all about. Besides, they have met Jeetu a couple of times and find him a very decent man." On Second Wives Sridevi said that she will never marry a married man, ''It's a wrong belief that second wives are a common feature in the South. Even here, it's a big thing to marry a married man or have a second wife. Everyone gossips about it. People are more conservative in the South than in Bombay." Later Sridevi Fell In Love With A Married Man The actress ended up marrying Boney Kapoor, who was married to Mona Kapoor and had two kids. I was Destined To Be With Boney In an interview to a daily, Sridevi confessed, ''I fell in love with him when I got to know the real him. It was difficult, traumatic even and it took me many years to finally accept the fact that I was destined to be with Boney.'' I Followed My Heart ''In hindsight, I only wish that I had realised and accepted his love for me sooner. I always believe in following my heart and I am glad that I did.'' My Sister Was Shocked With My Decision ''My parents had passed away by then and my sister was shocked with my decision. But now, she shares a great relationship with my husband and is convinced that he is the best thing that ever happened to me."

Also Read: NOT DONE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Very UPSET With The Makers Of Jasmine & She Has A Valid Reason!