 »   »   » Not Boney Kapoor! Sridevi Confessed She Was Crazy About This Person & Thought He Was Her 'Ideal Man'

That's An Interesting Revelation

Sridevi was quoted as saying, "I am crazy about Sylvester Stallone. I have seen all three parts of Rocky innumerable times."

She Found Stallone 'The Sexiest Man Ever'

"He is the sexiest man I have ever come across. And one of the finest actors."

Such Was His Impact On Her

Sridevi said, "His voice gives me goose flesh. God, even when I talk about him, I can feel something happening to me. My body tingles all over. Whenever I feel depressed I have to only see his film on video and I feel good again."

She Thought He Was Her 'Ideal Man' & Wished To Work With Him

"I have never been attracted to any man like this. He is my ideal man. I think the man I see in my dream is Sylvester. I'd love to meet him and work with him one day," she said.

Are You Listening Boney?

Such was Stallone's charm on Sridevi then she even went on to confess, " Yes, if he proposes to me I will marry him without a second thought."

Did You Know That She Loved Wearing Heels?

In the same interview, Sridevi revealed, " Although I am 5' 7" I still love wearing high heels. Good height gives a woman a lot of dignity. But sometimes I can't wear heels because my heroes are not tall enough, like Kaka. Do you know in one of the Karma sequences I look taller than Jackie? He was barefoot and I had worn high heels. I don't know what's in fashion and what's not. My sister even shops for my shoes."

She Was Embarrassed By The 'No.1' Tag

"Achieving this position is not difficult. I was a superstar after just one hit, Himmatwala. It's maintaining this position that keeps me tense all the time." But wealth and fame are not the ultimate goals in life. "It's the simple things of life that give me joy. I long for...the warmth and tenderness of my husband's arms...the bliss of motherhood."

Sridevi On Her Favourite Dream

"I dream a lot, every night in fact. Most of the time I dream of horrible things like ghosts, phantoms and snakes. People tell me that dreaming of snakes means that you have a lot of enemies. My favourite dream is one in which I see a very handsome man dressed in white who comes towards me and kisses me gently. And when we kiss a transformation takes place, and we are in bridal clothes. God, he's the most handsome man I've ever seen!"

Her Shocking Confession

"I hate disco dancing and wearing those outlandish clothes and wriggling on screen. I do it only because it's my profession. I have never been to a disco in my life. But I'm sure I'll hate it anyway, because basically I hate crowds. My mother is conservative and dislikes me going to discos and parties. She doesn't like me going anywhere."

Sridevi Confessed Being A Total Introvert

"I was a very shy and lonely child. There were just the two of us. My sister, Latha, and I. Even though my parents were devoted to me, I was lonely. I hated crowds and people. The minute I saw more than three or four people in a room I'd run and hide behind my mother's pallav. I was extremely attached to her. I still am.

I am a hypersensitive and emotional person. My family tells me that I should toughen up and try not to get hurt so easily. I'm a total introvert. If I get hurt, I can't even confide in my sister. I just suffer silently. This affects me physically. I toss and turn the whole night and the next day my face is all red and swollen."