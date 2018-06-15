 »   »   »  Not Just Bobby Deol, These Stars Too Owe Their Careers To Salman Khan

Govinda

Govinda was a big star in the 1990s and ruled the hearts of countless movie buffs thanks to his massy performances. However, in the early 2000s, he lost his way and his career went haywire. A string of underwhelming releases took a toll on his standing as a performer and left his fans heartbroken. Luckily for Govinda, Salman ultimately came to his rescue and helped him bag Partner which became a hit and helped 'Chi Chi' get his career back on track.

Armaan Kohli

In 2013, actor Armaan Kohli participated in Bigg Boss 7 and grabbed attention for the wrong reasons when he got into a fight with Sofia Hayat. Once the show ended, Bhai offered him a role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and gave him a chance to revive his Bollywood career. As expected, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and impressed the fans with his act in the film. Interestingly, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was his first release in nearly 11 years.

Suniel Shetty

A bankable name in the 1990s, Suniel Shetty ran into some major trouble in the 2000s when his films bombed at the box office. Salman came to his rescue during these difficult times and reportedly helped him bag a role in Jai Ho.

Daisy Shah

After acting in a few South films and making guest appearances in Bollywood movies, Daisy Shah finally got her big break when Salman helped the lady bag a role in Jai Ho. Now, four years later, she is working with him in Race 3. And, as expected, she is grateful to Salman for taking a keen interest in her career. In fact, she recently said that she owes a lot to him and does not want to disappoint him.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

In 2007, Neil Nitin Mukesh made his Bollywood debut with the critically-acclaimed Johnny Gaddar and began his career on a good note. Sadly, a string of flops wrecked his career in no time. Luckily for the young man, he got the opportunity to work with Salman in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the Wanted actor took him under his wing. He helped him build his physique and plan his career. While talking about working with him, Neil said that he was lucky to get the opportunity and benefited from it.