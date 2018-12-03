 »   »   »  Not Only Ranbir & Alia, These 7 Stars DISAPPOINTED Deepika-Ranveer Too By SKIPPING Their Reception!

English
By
    Deepika & Ranveer Reception: Big Reason why Salman Khan did not attend B-Town Bash | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's reception was one grand affair and it was attended by the who's who of the B-town. From the Bachchans to Kapoors, many celebs marked their presence. Celebs including Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were seen in attendance. But despite being a star-studded affair, we missed the presence of a few celebs including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!

    Why Ranbir & Alia Skipped The Reception?

    We wonder why the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt skipped Deepika & Ranveer's reception despite sharing a warm equation with the newly-weds!

    Aamir Khan

    Aamir Khan, who attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding, chose to skip Deepika-Ranveer's reception and there's no denying that we would have loved to see the Superstar with the newly-weds.

    Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay Kumar's absence at the party grabbed eyeballs too! Interestingly, Ranveer Singh graced the couch of Koffee With Karan with Akshay Kumar and had also said that Mr. Kumar means a lot to him!

    Salman Khan

    Just like, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan also skipped DeepVeer's bash. Interestingly, he was present at Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu's reception.

    Ajay Devgn & Kajol

    One of the most loved married couples of the B-town, Ajay Devgn & Kajol were also missing at the party. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn has done a cameo in Ranveer's upcoming film, Simmba.

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Owing to his work commitment, Abhishek Bachchan chose to skip DeepVeer's reception. However, his entire family including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan graced the reception, looking all regal.

    Shahid Kapoor

    Just like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor also skipped DeepVeer's reception party but his wife, Mira Rajput made sure to mark her presence at the do.

    Who did you miss the most at DeepVeer's party? Do let us know in the comments section below!

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
