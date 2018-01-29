 »   »   » HAUNTING IMAGES! The ORIGINAL PICTURES Of The KUND Where Rani Padmavati Committed JAUHAR

Rani Padmini Was Well-Trained

As per a report In Times Of India, ''Rani Padmini was well-trained in war strategies and battleship. This made her adept at the art of swordsmanship.''



Pic courtesy-Wikimedia Commons



She Kept A Swayamvar

''During her swayamvar, she kept a condition that whoever would defeat the designated fighter in a sword battle would win her.''

Pic Courtesy-Wikimedia Commons



The Kings Didn't Know That...

‘'However, the designated sword fighter was Padmini herself.''

In Pic-Rani Padmini's Palace



(Picture courtesy- Wikipedia)



Only King Rawal Ratan Singh Won

''Many princes and kings lost to her and it was only king Rawal Ratan Singh who won and she had to marry him.''



The Story Of Raghav Chetan

''Raghav Chetan was an artist in the royal court of Chittor and was secretly a sorcerer who killed many for his purposes.''



When Raja Ratan Singh Caught Raghav Chetan Red-Handed

‘'Once, Ratan Sen caught him red-handed and he was banished from the kingdom.''



Alauddin Saw Rani Padmini's Reflection In A Mirror

''This led him to Alauddin Khilji, praising Rani Padmini in front of him and Alauddin besieging the kingdom of Chittor. He only saw Padmini in a reflection as she didn't allow him to see her face to face.''



In Pic-The mirror in which Alauddin saw Rani Padmini.



Picture courtesy-Times OF India



He Deceitfully Captured Ratan Singh

''Alauddin deceitfully captured Ratan Singh. This led to the women of Chittor prepare for Jauhar while the fight was still going on. As many soldiers of Chittor's army died, Ratan Singh also died while fighting beside his men.''



Picture courtesy-TOI



Rani Padmini Was The First To Jump In The Jauhar Kund

''The women walked down a secret passage within the fort that led to the Jauhar Kund. Padmini was the first to jump in the Jauhar Kund while other women followed.''



In Pic-Jauhar kund



Their Cries Were So Loud That Alauddin Ordered The Kund To Be Closed Permanently

''Their cries and wailings were so loud that Alauddin ordered the passage to be closed permanently and it was reopened only after many years by the king of Chittor to honour the brave women.''



In Padmaavat

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone has essayed the role of Rani Padmini.

