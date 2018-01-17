 »   »   » BLAME IS ON Salman! PLASTIC Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Called Me IMMATURE Instead Of SUPPORTING: Vivek

Aishwarya Rai Calls Vivek Oberoi IMMATURE for fighting with Salman Khan | FilmiBeat

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi can never forget his unpleasant experience with Salman Khan over his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Due to his infamous press conference, the actor became a national villian and lost many friends. So, when he was asked about Aishwarya Rai's role in the entire controversy, he had revealed that she called him immature. Not just that, in the same interview, Vivek had also said that Aishwarya has a plastic face and heart.

Vivek Wanted To Please Aishwarya As per a web portal, ''On Farah Khan's chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein, Vivek Oberoi said that he held the infamous press conference against Salman Khan to please Aishwarya when they were a couple.'' Instead Of Supporting Me Aishwarya Called Me Immature To which Farah asked Vivek,"Lekin jinke liye aapne yeh sab kiya unhone kabhi bhi aap ka saath diya? Appreciated hua?" Vivek answered that he was called immature instead, "No! Ulta yeh hua ki "tum bahut immature ho." She Has A Plastic Heart Apne industry mein ek dastoor hai - Jaise Tupperware jahan plastic ke dabbe banate hain ... usse zyada plastic hamare yahan hai. Plastic smile, plastic heart..plastic everything! When Farah Asked... "Kya aap poori tarah se unhe bhoola chuke hai?" Vivek laughed in agreement, "Unhe main bhula chukka hoon." What Vivek Learnt From That Incident "I've learnt that whatever you do, do it with your heart..listen to everyone but do what's right for you! Don't get frightened in difficult times and don't be overconfident or brash in good times - Maine yehi sikha hai ki ‘jo bhi karna hai dilse karo, sabki suno khud ki karo, bure waqt pe ghabrana nahi aur acche waqt pe paglana nahin'." When Aishwarya Came To Know About It A friend of Aishwarya told TOI, , Vivek said on a talk show that he held the infamous press conference against Salman Khan to please Aishwarya when they were a couple. It's not the first time that her ex-flame has spoken about her openly.'' The Bahchans Are Upset With Salman & Vivek ''Same is the case with her former lover Salman, who has spoken about her in not-so complimentary tones in recent press and television interviews. This sort of undignified name-calling has naturally upset the Bachchans.'' Salman & Vivek Are Not Doing The Right Thing "We feel what Mr Khan and Mr Oberoi are doing is very ungentlemanly. It's unchivalrous to talk about any lady who has moved on to a new phase in her life. It is especially wrong when the lady is very happily married. Her life revolves around her two families now. What happened in the past is done and over with.'' Aishwarya Didn't Know Anything About The Conference ''Why bring her name up unnecessarily and that too in contexts that have long lost their validity? Vivek said on a talk show on Sunday that he had held the infamous press conference against Salman to please Aishwarya. Let me tell you, Aishwarya wasn't even aware that he was going to hold the press conference.'' Why Is Vivek Blaming Aishwarya? ‘'When she got to know about it, she was horrified. Vivek is an adult and he should take responsibility for his actions. Why blame Aishwarya if his career didn't take off. Do these two men realise how much her career suffered? She lost so many films because of her past associations.'' And Why Is Salman Discussing About The Physical Abuse ‘'Same is the case with Salman, who has been discussing Aishwarya and the dos and don'ts of physical abuse in his interviews. Apparently, when a friend asked Salman why he can't stop talking about her, he shrugged and said he can't help it because the press keeps asking him about her. ‘' Salman Can Choose Not To Discuss Such Ugly Topics "Agreed that the questions are provocative but the person being asked isn't being forced to reply. He could easily choose not to discuss such ugly topics in public.'' Aishwarya Wants To Focus On Her Work ''At the moment, Aishwarya is working on two of her most difficult and challenging roles in Raavana and Guzaarish. The last thing she needs is rude distractions from the past.'' Aishwarya Cried After Reading Vivek's Interview ''She was so upset she could hardly control her tears on the sets of Guzaarish. All she kept saying is, ‘I'm living my life the way I want. I wish others would do the same. Just let me be."

Also Read: I Am Sure Adira Will Understand That Both Her Parents Leave Home For Work: Rani Mukerji